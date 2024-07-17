A British Air Force aerobatic training aircraft flew over Ukraine

The Grob Prefect T1 aerobatic training aircraft of the British Air Force was spotted over the territory of the Kharkiv region. This testify data from Flightradar24. Earlier, the UK announced that Ukrainian pilots were being trained on NATO aircraft.

The plane flew over different regions of Ukraine

On Tuesday, July 16, at 18:26 Moscow time, Grob Prefect T1 appeared in the Kirovohrad region. Around 23:00, it flew over the Donetsk People’s Republic and Zaporizhia region, then the plane was spotted over Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions.

The aircraft disappeared from radar after 1:32 am near the village of Chabanovka in the Zakarpattia region.

As noted Telegram– the channel “War Correspondents of the Russian Spring”, considering the flight near Kramatorsk, the plane was too close to the front, and this is dangerous for aviation. It is also assumed that there could have been a failure in the aviation service.

A group of Ukrainian pilots trained in Britain

Late last year, the first group of Ukrainian pilots completed their basic training in the UK. Six pilots who completed their training began training on F-16 fighters in Denmark. Another ten trainee pilots remained in the UK for basic flight training, aeromedical training and centrifuge training.

British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has stated that in the future Ukraine will have a modern air force based on highly effective fourth-generation F-16 fighters.

At the same time, in March, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said that the authorities are against sending foreign specialists to Ukraine to train Ukrainian soldiers. Cameron said that London does not support training missions on Ukrainian territory, as it believes that foreign specialists could become a target for Russian military personnel.