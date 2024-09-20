Raf reassures fans from his hospital bed: “Everything is fine. It was a planned operation to also improve his singing performance”

Raf He was admitted to hospital for an operation on his broadleaf And pharynx. The singer however reassured fans about his health conditions through a video shared by his wife Gabriella Labate in his Instagram Stories.

“It was an operation that I had to do for a long time to also improve my singing performance because I had a small problem with my pharynx, larynx. – he explained Raf from the hospital bed, still with the IVs attached – The sedation has not worn off yet. Advanced, minimally invasive technology. All good.”

Raf And Gabriella Labate They have been together for 27 years now and have faced difficult times in the past, especially when she was diagnosed with a rare disease. The woman had been hospitalized for a vena cava thrombosis. “My first thought was for Raffaele and my boys, because they had already come out with me from a trauma I had recently had. They miraculously saved my life,” she said.