Kassel – forest workers have near Seevetal in the north Lower Saxony possibly an earth bunker the Red Army faction (RAF) discovered. Among other things, documents from the 80s found. The State Criminal Police Office (LKA) is currently investigating the finds.

The authorities expect to have the first results of the forensic investigations by the end of the week at the earliest, a spokeswoman told the NDR. The investigators, who also received support from Federal Criminal Police Office get go from a previous one Hiding place the RAF out.

Lower Saxony: is it RAF bunker number 15?

Dem NDR according to go RAFExperts believe that the Left-wing terrorists in Germany 18 earth bunkers. In the hiding places money, stolen identification documents and weapons have been deposited. 14 have so far been found whether the recently discovered earth bunker in Lower Saxony is number 15?

At least the location speaks for it: Seevetal is with its connection to the A1, A7 and A39 a centrally located and important one Transport hub. The other bunkers also had these properties.

Lower Saxony: In the forest near Seevetal, legacies of the left-wing terrorist RAF may have been found in an earth depot. © dpa / Seevetal fire brigade

Police combed the area in Lower Saxony: No other possible RAF bunker discovered

Combed from Friday afternoon (January 15, 2021) to Saturday evening (January 16, 2021) police, fire Department and experts from the LKA the forest near Seevetal. Among other things, the area was in Lower Saxony extensively searched for further depots – but without success.

On site, some were also in the possible RAF bunker investigated hidden containers in which liquids have been discovered. According to the State Criminal Police Office these are commercially available Chemicals. More detailed information will probably only be available after the substances in the Forensic Institute in Hanover were further investigated.

Alleged RAF hiding place in Lower Saxony: LKA analyzes documents

Like the TV magazine Hello Lower Saxony reported were among those found Documents apparently also instructions, as with Bombings especially many people can be injured and killed. This evidence is also examined for traces in the Forensic Institute. Also, some parts of the Harburg police analyzed.

It is possible that still DNA traces or Fingerprints can be proven on the finds, so the LKA. Guns were suspected in the RAF-Depot not found, however.

Lower Saxony: A firefighter in protective clothing is hosed down with water after working in a forest in which a possible hiding place in the ground was discovered by the RAF. © dpa / Seevetal fire brigade

New references to ex-RAF members? LKA Lower Saxony does not expect it

The State Criminal Police Office Lower Saxony does not currently expect the discovery to continue Hints on the stay of the three in hiding Ex-RAF members Ernst Volker Staub, Burkhard Garweg and Daniela Klette deliver. “We can not rule it out completely,” said a spokeswoman.

The LKA already had one last year Europe-wide search call started. Despite the information that was received, the officials have not yet found a hot lead. (Nail Akkoyun)

Red Army Faction (RAF) For more than 20 years, the Red Army faction fought against the supposedly “imperialist system” of the Federal Republic of Germany. From 1971 to 1993, the terrorists killed 34 people, including representatives from business and politics, such as Federal Prosecutor Siegfried Buback and Employer President Hanns Martin Schleyer. Often it was about various demands, such as the release of imprisoned RAF members. In April 1993 the RAF announced its dissolution.

