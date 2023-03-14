Raemon Sluiter is the new coach of Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina. The Rotterdammer has confirmed this after a message from De Telegraaf.

In October, 28-year-old Svitolina had a daughter with French tennis player Gaël Monfils. She wants to return to the highest level under the guidance of Sluiter. The goal is to make her comeback on the WTA Tour in April.

Shutter worked with Tallon Grepe track until the end of last year. The two decided to end the collaboration in December. Shutter also coached the now retired Kiki Bertens for a long time. The former tennis player had already been approached by Svitolina, but was still working with Greco track at the time. There was contact again around Christmas. After Sluiter and Svitolina had trained together in Switzerland for a few weeks, they decided to work together.

Shutter realizes that it is quite a task to bring Svitolina back to the top. "Of course it will be tough, physically and also mentally. If Elina and Gaël play a grand slam tournament together, there will be one nanny or perhaps one of their parents to watch the children, but she will sometimes go to a tournament without her daughter. You don't know in advance how you will react to that. But she is very focused and wants to come back strong," says Sluiter.

Svitolina won sixteen WTA titles in her career. In September 2017, she reached her highest ranking in the world rankings with third place. In 2019, she reached the semifinals at Wimbledon and the US Open.





