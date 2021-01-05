Highlights: A case has been filed against 5 people for burning the house of a Muslim person who converted to Hinduism

The front of the house was burnt in the fire and the family has reached a safe haven after saving their lives.

Five people, including former village headman, are accused in the case, all the accused are absconding

Rae Bareli

In Rae Bareli, police have registered a case against 5 people for burning the house of a Muslim man who converted to Hinduism. The man adopted Hinduism last year. Police said that the front part of the house was burnt in the fire and the family moved to a safe haven after saving their lives. PAC is deployed in the area.

Mohammad Anwar, a resident of Atanganjaratso village in Salon area of ​​Rae Bareli, converted to religion last year and named himself Dev Prakash. He also changed the names of his children to Devnath (5), Deendayal (4) and Durga (3).

Charges against former headman and his partner

Police said that Prakash has been married four times but lives alone with his children. His first wife has died and subsequent marriages did not last long. While filing the FIR, Prakash alleged that prior to his conversion, the village head Mohammad Tahir and his companions were angry with the conversion.

Fire at home in the afternoon

Dev Prakash told, ‘Saturday afternoon, I was sleeping with my children when the house caught fire. People of the area alerted us and asked to vacate the house. When I came out after saving my life with the children, I saw that Tahir and his brother Rehan were setting the house on fire. I called the police and fire tenders and informed them about the incident.

There was a dispute between the two sides about the land too

Rae Bareli SP Shlok Kumar said that cases have been registered against Tahir, Rehan and three others under different sections of IPC. The SP said, “Preliminary investigation has revealed that there was a dispute between Tahir and Prakash about some land transactions. We are investigating the case from all angles.