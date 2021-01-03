Highlights: In Rae Bareli, an attempt was made to burn a Muslim-to-Hindu youth alive with children.

Chaotic elements set fire to the thatch after sleeping late at night

5 accused, including the head of the village, ran away with the children by breaking the back door somehow

Rae Bareli

In Rae Bareli, UP, an attempt was made to convert a Muslim-Hindu youth, including children, into a living. Before committing the incident, chaotic elements locked the door from outside. After this, a house fire was set on fire. When the flame of fire reached the house, the children started screaming. Somehow by breaking the back door, the young man saved his life and other children. As soon as the information was received, a large number of police and Hindu organizations reached the spot. Police have registered a case against five people, including the village headman. All the accused have escaped after the incident.

According to the information, Dev Prakash Patel lived with his two sons Devnath (5), Deendayal (4) and daughter Durga Devi (3) in the village Ataganj Rataso in Salon Kotwali area. Four months ago on 2 September, the young man, along with his children, renounced Muslim religion from Vedic law and converted to Hinduism. On Saturday, Dev Prakash was sleeping after having dinner with the children. At around two and a half hours some people locked the outside door and set fire to the thatch. Dev Prakash Patel has accused the village headmen Tahir, Dwarka Singh, Rehan alias Sonu, Ali Ahmed, Imtiaz and the people of the madrasa for carrying out the incident.

Police force deployed in the village, raped in search of accused

Angry officials of Hinduist organizations Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh also reached the spot. Police officers somehow pacified him. Police Officer Pankaj Tripathi said that the fire brigade’s car overcame the fire. The house of the named accused is being raided. Precautionary police forces have been deployed in the village. At the same time, SP Shlok Kumar said that the entire matter is under intense investigation. The culprits will soon be caught by the police.