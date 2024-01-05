Murad Al-Masry (Abu Dhabi)

Al Jazira officially contracted with Romanian Mirel Radoi to coach the first team for a year and a half, and the coach signed the contract, in the presence of Ali Al Hammadi, the club’s executive director.

It will be a “big” task for Radoui, who confirmed his readiness, after a “sequence” of coaching several teams and national teams since 2015, and he succeeded in leaving his mark with Al-Bataeh in the first half of the season, collecting 16 points with him in seventh place in the “ADNOC Professional League”, and continues. The journey with “Pride of Abu Dhabi” is looking to continue progressing in the standings, as it currently occupies fifth place with 20 points, in addition to competing for the title of His Highness the President’s Cup.

Like the “Roman School,” Radoi is distinguished by his style of tactical discipline and field organization, prefers the 4-2-3-1 method, and holds a professional training certificate from the European Union.

Radoi, 42, knows our stadiums well. He played as a player with Al Ain from 2011 to 2014, and Shabab Al Ahly in the 2014-2015 season, and played 68 matches with the Romanian national team.

Radoi is the second Romanian to lead Al Jazira in the “professional” tournament, after Laslo Boloni in the 2007-2008 season, with whom he won the Gulf Cup.