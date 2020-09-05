The double of the Russian legionnaire Alexander Radulov helped Dallas win the streak against Colorado, writes “Russian newspaper”…

In the debut of the match, Russian hockey players Vladislav Namestnikov and Alexander Radulov exchanged goals. Radulov scored another goal with the score 2: 3.

The main time of the match did not determine the winner. In overtime, Dallas won with Yoel Kiviranta with a hat-trick.

Dallas have advanced to the National Hockey League’s Western Conference Playoffs. There he will play against Vegas, which had previously beaten Vancouver 3-0.