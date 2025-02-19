Emma Raducanu He was forced to interrupt his party at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, WTA 1,000 from DubaYo. The British tennis player broke down when 0 -2 fell on the first set against Karolina Muchva.

Just after failing to the Czech, Raducanu He approached the chair judge Visibly affected to comment on something, however, no one was aware of what was happening in those moments. Meanwhile, the British, in tears, hid behind the chair.

Shortly after, the security team took one of the attendees among the public outside the enclosure. The tennis player, as indicated by the WTA in a statement, had noticed the presence of a man entity the stands, which was the same stalker with whom the player had encountered just the day before.

In the midst of the bewilder Show your support to your rival. After this, the British was recomposed to resume the encounter, which would finally end up losing 7-6 (6) and 6-4.









Subsequently, the WTA posted on its social networks a statement on what happened, showing firmness in this type of situations with the expulsion of the individual to any event of the organization: «Monday, February 17, Emma Raducanu was approached in a public area by aman who showed a obsessed behavior. This same individual was identified in the first rows During the Emma match on Tuesday in the Duty Free Tennis Championship in Dubai and subsequently expelled. Will be excluded from all WTA events waiting for a threat assessment ».

“The security of the players is ours main priority and tournaments receive advice on best security practices for international sporting events. The WTA is actively working with Emma and her team to guarantee your well -being and provide the necessary support. We are still committed to collaborating with tournaments and their security teams worldwide to maintain a safe environment for all players, ”he concluded.