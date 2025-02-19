British tennis player Emma Raducanu lived a horrifying situation during her match this Tuesday in the Dubai tournament. When he lost 2-0 to Czech Karolina Muchva, he broke down to cry and approached the chair judge to explain what was happening. He saw in the first rows of the stand a man who had harassed her on the street the previous day.

Raducanu, 22, took refuge behind the judge’s chair until the organization did not evict the individual. The WTA specified in a subsequent statement that this spectator will be prohibited from attending any of its tournaments for this episode of harassment to the tennis player. The association of players stressed that Emma Raducanu “was approached in a public area” by this man, which “exhibited obsessive behavior.”

The WTA wanted to underline that “the safety of the players” is “the highest priority”, creating a “safe environment”: “we advise tournaments on best practices in international sporting events.” In parallel, they promised to “actively work with Emma and her team to guarantee your well -being and provide you with all the necessary support.”

After what happened, the British tennis player-which is the number 61 of the ranking and won the US Open in 2021-could continue the game, but lost it in two sets against Muchva 7-6 (6) and 6-4.