Sixth change in 16 months. The British champion of the US Open 2021 cannot find peace: the former Bencic coach is now at her side

Emma Raducanu, the very young champion of the Us Open 2021, is a coach-eater to be the envy of many presidents of Italian football. Fallen to number 76 in the world, the twenty-year-old British apparently was not satisfied with the results achieved with Jez Green, who arrived after the parenthesis of the Russian Dmitry Tursunov and decided to change his technical guide again. She wonders how she could have been satisfied given that Emma hasn’t played since the Ostrava tournament in October due to a wrist injury. In short, the feeling did not start.

I raise — To try to relaunch her career after a 2022 that defining bad is an understatement, the Englishman thus relied on Sebastian Sachs, a former German player and former Bencic coach, with whom he achieved Olympic gold in Tokyo. Emma and Belinda have literally exchanged coaches: the Swiss has in fact already hired Tursunov for several weeks, in response Raducanu has thus contacted Sachs. He could really be the right man to relaunch Raducanu’s career (we’re still talking about a 2002), but a lot, a lot will have to change for Emma. The problem doesn’t seem just physical or technical, for the Englishman, who has to deal with a box that is too crowded with people who have their say about her, especially her father who has a huge influence on Emma. The question is, will Sachs hold out? See also Luis Suárez, unstoppable: see his first brace with Marseille in French football

In the beginning it was Sears — The first coach to be kicked out, in mid-July 2021, was Nigel Sears, Andy Murray’s father-in-law, replaced by Andrew Richardson. The latter was alongside Emma, ​​during the triumphal Us Open 2021, won starting from the qualifiers. Despite this incredible success, Richardson was dismissed from Raducanu corner to make way for Torben Beltz. After the disastrous results obtained with Beltz, here is Tursunov, with a feeling that has never really started, between them. Finally Jez Green, an athletic trainer who has previously worked with Andy Murray and Alexander Zverev, lasted less than the blink of an eye. Good luck to Sachs.

December 18th – 6.06pm

