After a few days, now with the ability to verbalize and recognize what he felt, Emma Raducanu has found forces to explain the unpleasant incident with a stalker in full game of the Dubai tournament. In the previous of Indian Wells, in a safe environment, in its “favorite tournament outside the Grand Slams, the British has described” the anguish “of that moment.

With zero games in his locker at the beginning of the first set, probably because his attention was not 100% on the track but in the stands, the number 55 of the world broke when he had to subtract the service of Muchva. I couldn’t anymore. He went sobbing the judge of the duel, almost hidden behind his chair. ”

It was a very intense moment. After the game I broke down, but not necessarily for losing. There was a lot of emotion “

Raducanu, 22, remembers that he saw him “in the first game of the game” and at that time Barrunta for his parties that he did not see the “way of finishing” the game. Finally, with her stalker forced to leave the stands, the 2021 US Open champion regained strength to take the racket again, but not to trace the game against the Czech tennis player.





Raducanu said that the man, of which his identity is unknown, had approached him twice off the track in Dubai and that he was also present during his games in Singapore, Abu Dabi and Doha in the previous weeks. Despite this, the tennis player withdrew the charges against the aforementioned, who had been arrested by the Dubai police and who has been forbidden to attend all the WTA tournaments.

“It was a very intense moment. After the game I broke down, but not necessarily for losing. There was a lot of emotion in recent weeks for events and I needed that week off to take a break and come here. ”Raducanu added, now” much better. ” The British will debut in the first round of Indian Wells against the Japanese Moyuka Uchijima.