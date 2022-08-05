Berlin (DPA)

Britain’s Emma Raducano played the longest match of two groups this season before advancing in the City Open tennis tournament in Washington, DC, and Radocano beat Colombian Camila Osario in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

It took the British player two hours and 49 minutes to beat Osario and qualify for the semi-finals.

Radokano will meet in the semi-finals with Russian Ludmila Samsonova, who beat Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, and in another match, China’s Achiu Wang beat Croatian Donna Vekic.