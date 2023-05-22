It is early to establish whether this is the decisive move, but Andrea Radrizzani is serious: the owner of Leeds wants Sampdoria. Matteo Manfredi, his partner, had also confirmed it, speaking in detail of the plan to restore Sampdoria’s coffers. Today Radrizzani put his face in person, who in the morning showed up at the Sampdoria sports center in Bogliasco welcomed by Alberto Bosco – a member of the board of directors – to negotiate the purchase of the club. “Let’s hope, fingers crossed” replied Radrizzani intercepted by Sky Sport.

sampdoria operation

A sudden acceleration that could prevent Sampdoria from going bankrupt just after having hit a relegation that is never really in question. According to the Radrizzani plan, the agreement with the creditor banks would have already been found and then the financial and sporting plan to bring Samp back to light would also start. In the background observes Alessandro Barnaba, who has long been interested in the Sampdoria events and who has already presented various offers to take over the club, also being able to count on the support of former president Edoardo Garrone. But in the meantime the shot is by Radrizzani.