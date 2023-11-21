Matteo Manfredi and Andrea Radrizzani, the protagonists of the financial operation that saved Sampdoria, spoke at the event organized by Dla Piper “The new challenge of football: combination of sporting and financial performance” which took place at the San Siro stadium, in Milan. Radrizzani spoke on the panel dedicated to the evolution of management and financial models: “We intervened to save a football institution. An operation done in a short time. I gave Matteo a hand.” Manfredi in the one on investments in the operational and financial turnaround of the clubs: “Sampdoria for us is romanticism, we want to give it back those sensations of the past”. Present at the event were Andrea Abodi, Minister for Sport and Youth; Giuseppe Marotta CEO of Inter; Urbano Cairo, president of Torino; Luigi De Siervo, CEO of the Serie A League; Giorgio Furlani, CEO of Milan, and remotely also Claudio Lotito, president of Lazio, and Gianluca Garbi, CEO of Banca Sistema. Service by Damiano Basso



