Genoa – The boy who fantasized with the ball at his feet did it. There, on the pitches of the Milanese suburbs, the passion for football was born Andrea Radrizzani. The common dream of many boys, to become a player, has remained so. But the businessman from Barbaiana has created many others. And always in the world of football. In recent years he has been the only Italian president of a Premier League club, Leeds. And now he satisfies the temptation to return to Italy.

«Investing in Italy attracts me and scares me, because every time I come to do something here I find it much more difficult than abroad. Let’s see », she said a few months ago. In the end, the desire for home prevailed and the lunge for Sampdoria was quick and decisive, in synergy with Matteo Manfredi and with the possibility of counting on the support of the Qatar Sports Investment. Overtaken at the photo finish Alessandro Barnaba: after the preliminary agreement with the Sampdoria board of directors, an agreement with Massimo Ferrero also arrived.

Born in 1974, graduated in Public Relations, Radrizzani begins his ascent realizing before others the potential of the sport media business. First experience with Media Partners, with Marco Bogarelli, then in 2004 he set up on his own and founded Mp & Silva with Riccardo Silva. The London-based agency soon becomes a behemoth in sports marketing and TV rights.



In 2016, the agency is sold for 65% to the Chinese of Jinxinvalued at over one billion dollars. But already a year earlier Radrizzani had created Aser Holding, an investment platform between sport, media and technology, with which he bought Sampdoria together with Capital Management by Matteo Manfredi. And again, again in 2015, the Lombard self-made man launched Eleven Sports, a multinational sports rights multinational (which in Italy had been awarded those of Lega Pro) which entered the Dazn group at the end of 2022, of which Radrizzani holds 5%.

The many years in the planet of TV rights help him create friendships with patrons and managers, such as the former president of Inter Erick Thohir and the former CEO of Arsenal and Milan, Ivan Gazidis. However, the real turning point in the relationship between Radrizzani and football dates back to 2017 when he bought Leeds.



To give him the right push to cross the other side of the fence is a chat with the Scottish legend Kenny Dalglish who talks to him about the Sleeping Giant, this club with a great history that sadly finished in the Championship. Straighten up contact Massimo Cellino, current patron of Brescia, owner of Leeds at the time and makes him his offer. In January 2017 it takes 50%, then after 6 months of co-management it rises to 100%.

True, this year ended with relegation to the Championship which apparently will affect the probable sale of its shares to the minority shareholder, the owners of the San Francisco 49ers (150 million pounds instead of 420). But for Radrizzani, Leeds, it was not Cursed United as it was for Brian Clough. The initial investment of around 70 million has borne fruit, both sportingly and economically. Glorious club but out of the Premier League since 2004, there was so much to do.

«His arrival made all the difference – said the former Sampdoria defender Tano Berardi, in those years at United – he set himself specific goals and has always achieved them. Programming, investments in the sports center, purchase of the stadium, the prestigious Elland Road: he started from the basics with seriousness and ambition».





After the 7th place in 2017 with Cellino, the first vintage alone is an adjustment: 13th. The acceleration arrives in the summer of 2018. «My sports director tells me that Bielsa would have been ideal but that it was impossible. At the word impossible, I told him to call him». AND so Radrizzani goes to Buenos Aires and convinces Bielsa: «Ten hours locked in a room talking, he already knew everything about us, he captured me».

The entrepreneur is betting strongly on the coach (3 million euros salary for him and the staff) who, however, is asking for heavy investments in the structures rather than in the players. It’s the move of rebirth. Bielsa came close to promotion in 2019, hit it in 2020, with the 1st place. The first year in the Premier League with El Loco is surprising: 9th place. However, something breaks in the second year. Radrizzani exonerates Bielsa (“Scelta Dolorosa”) after 27 games, calls Marsch and saves himself on the last day. A miracle that not even the fourth manager of the season, Allardyce, managed to hit this time.

Also for Sampdoria, the idea is to restart from a “high-profile coach” at Bielsa (now coach of Uruguay) who makes the team play well with a defined identity. Just as in Genoa, discussions on Ferraris have already been addressed with Mayor Bucci with a view to a collaboration with Genoa and 777 Partners. The goal will be to return to Serie A by restoring a solid organization. By investing, but with intelligence. “I appreciate the work of De Laurentiis – Radrizzani recently declared – the key to modern football is to work on ideas, in the Premier League we throw away too much money”.

In recent years there have been many attempts by the number one of Aser Holding to land in Italy, more or less concrete. Among the clubs approached to Radrizzani there are Bari, Genoa, Milan, Atalanta, Palermo, Salernitana, recently also Inter. And Sampdoria, already in the crosshairs since 2018. «When there is something difficult, I am attracted – he said a few months ago – I don’t know if it is good or bad. If there is a relaunch project, people with professional ethics are needed, starting with the coach».