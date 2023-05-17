The Bundeswehr is working on improving its operational capability. For the army, this means, among other things, that armored vehicles close gaps and units become faster as a result.

Dhe question of how tomorrow’s armed forces will fight is currently being answered in Ukraine, where war is raging by any means necessary. Both the well-known are used, such as dug trenches and battle tanks, as well as promising ones, such as combat drones, precision ammunition and supersonic missiles.

For the Bundeswehr planners, it turns out that not only the political but also many strategic and tactical assumptions made by the military over the past 20 years were wrong.

Three examples: Anti-aircraft was considered superfluous and abolished. In Ukraine, however, it is now regarded as a key ability to protect the population and infrastructure. Armed drones were politically opposed in the Bundestag for years, but proved to be one of the most efficient defensive weapons in the battle for Kiev. Finally, and difficult to rectify: Hundreds of modern Bundeswehr battle tanks were sold off, reducing what was once NATO’s largest European armored force by 90 percent.