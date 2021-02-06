Over the years players pass through the teams and there are always some more charismatic than others. But those who arouse the most fervor among the fans are also subjected to the other side of the coin on certain occasions, an inevitable consequence of being the team’s reference. It happened to Booker, top scorer in the Endesa League in 2019 wearing the UCAM shirt, and it also happens on occasions to players like Rojas or Lima, icons of the institution.

Radovic, the third of this trident of friends who returns to team up some time after putting the heart of the Murcian fans in his pocket between 2014 and 2016, has always seemed to have found that consensus. Prudent before the microphones, passionate on the court and self-critical when things don’t go quite right.

The latter has been dragging him in the first section of the competition. Back in a city where he feels at home, Radovic is the first to know that he is not the same player who arrived in February 2014. Nor the one who left, in August 2017. That is why perhaps he felt that, with an already consolidated ACB trajectory, and being the prodigal son who returns home more mature and without the glass ceiling that the presence of a higher-ranking player in the rotation implied, it was time to show that both the club and himself , they were right joining their paths again.

Nemanja Radovic is the top scorer -15.3- and the most valued player -16.8- at UCAM since returning to competition



But those desire to please, until the passage of time gives the necessary stability, take their toll. Also to be a hybrid between the ‘4’ open now and the classic power forward, of those who play with their backs to the basket, and that Sito finds it difficult to locate before the preference of a threat in the three-point shot in this position .

More serene



With the advancement of the competition, and serenity taking over impatience, the Radovic that the Murcian fans remember and that today is content to continue watching on television, if it is with the colors of his team, was rearing his head. The game that ‘clicked’ was the visit of Gipuzkoa Basket, on December 9. The Montenegrin did not miss any of the six two-point shots he attempted and went up to 14 points and 7 rebounds in less than 19 minutes.

Since then, Radovic has not gone below double digits in valuation more than once, last Sunday in Barcelona. That day, his utility was mostly defensive to take care of the highest paid player in Europe, Nikola Mirotic, and the three fouls in the first quarter took away his participation later on.

Before the break, Radovic’s match against Gipuzkoa was followed by two others with a PIR of 14 and 17 against Valencia and Obradoiro. And, despite the fact that the brake on the competition caused by the entry of the coronavirus into the UCAM dressing room, the coca-captain seems not to have forgotten where he left it: of the four games played in the last two weeks, he is the most valued of the team, with 16 , 8 credits per game, in addition to the top scorer, with 15.3, despite the fact that in only two he played more than half of the match.

The last one was on Tuesday in Madrid, in which Radovic established his scoring top with the UCAM jersey with 24 points in 26 minutes, some of them developing in the position of ‘5’ against the giant Tavares, and understanding very well with Webb III as a couple of tall men in the university attack, that not so much interior. Moments for hope.

An upward progression and stability that, by gallons in the team and continuity despite the elements, will be highly valued in Sito Alonso’s rotation, especially at this point in the season of adverse results, close to a break that he himself The coach has declared that it will serve “to rearm us” and in which the internal rotation is subject to change after DiLeo’s injury -building Radovic to the starting five-, the arrival of Webb III and the difficulties to reach the form that the pivots are going through Lima and Cate.

In another vein, Real Murcia Basket fell yesterday on the Real Canoe track (69-64). The granas were surprised by the bottom of their group (B) of the LEB Gold League.