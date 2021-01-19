Radon | Unreliable radon measurements in homes have been sold to consumers, and the name of the Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority has been used in the marketing without permission.

The Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority has received reports of intrusive and misleading marketing of radon measurements from various parts of Finland.

Unreliable home radon measurements have been sold during the autumn and winter, warns the Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (Stuk). The Stuk name has been used in the sales work without permission.

Instead of reliable, long-term measurements, attempts have been made to determine the radon concentration in homes by rapid measurements.

Inspector general Tuukka Turtiainen Stuk says in a press release that Stuk has received reports of intrusive and misleading marketing of radon measurements from all over Finland.

According to Turtiainen, unreliable measurements have given recommendations for correction, made lung cancer assessments and even stated that the home is “practically banned from living”.

Turtiainen reminds that there are companies in Finland that make reliable radon measurements. Their methods are approved by Stuk.