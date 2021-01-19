No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Radon | Unreliable radon measurements in homes have been sold to consumers, and the name of the Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority has been used in the marketing without permission.

admin by admin
January 19, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority has received reports of intrusive and misleading marketing of radon measurements from various parts of Finland.

For Finns Unreliable home radon measurements have been sold during the autumn and winter, warns the Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (Stuk). The Stuk name has been used in the sales work without permission.

Instead of reliable, long-term measurements, attempts have been made to determine the radon concentration in homes by rapid measurements.

Inspector general Tuukka Turtiainen Stuk says in a press release that Stuk has received reports of intrusive and misleading marketing of radon measurements from all over Finland.

According to Turtiainen, unreliable measurements have given recommendations for correction, made lung cancer assessments and even stated that the home is “practically banned from living”.

Turtiainen reminds that there are companies in Finland that make reliable radon measurements. Their methods are approved by Stuk.

.

Tags:
admin

admin

Related Posts

Next Post

Key price movements: Dollar slips ahead of Yellen hearing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.