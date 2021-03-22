Levante have resumed work at the Buñol Sports City with the returns of Nemanja Radoja and Sergio Postigo. Paco López recovers the Serbian and the Madrilenian during the break, with several absences in the team between injured and international. In fact, Aitor Fernández and Óscar Duarte have not exercised on their return to work and join the casualties of Rubén Rochina, Gonzalo Melero and José Campaña. The three rush their recoveries and will soon be with the group.

In addition, the one from Silla has the absences of Nikola Vukcevic, Enis Bardhi and Dani Gómez, concentrated with their respective teams during the international break. So the Valencian coach will have a total of 16 players from the first team available to work during these days, after several weeks without truce by the competition.

The club is still waiting for the results of Aitor’s tests, injured against Betis in the action of Juanmi’s goal, to determine the extent of his injury in the calf. Duarte, for his part, after injuring his back, begins a conservative treatment that will force him to stop for a while. While Levante replied to the Federation of Costa Rica, which wanted to request a sanction for not yielding the player during international matches.