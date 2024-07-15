The Prime Day has finally arrived and technology enthusiasts are looking for the most interesting products on sale to take advantage of a promotion that may never happen again. There are many proposals and among the many companies that carve out their own space in this event on Amazon Italy, one that stands out is Radoff.

Radoff, as you well know, is a Italian MPI born in 2018 and for years he has worked on a complex project: creating tools to be aware of the quality of indoor air. Pollution inside our homes can in fact create serious health problems, especially when it comes to radon, a radioactive noble gas present in rocks and soil, which can accumulate inside buildings, putting the well-being of those who breathe it at risk. Radon gas is the second cause of lung cancer in the world, according to the WHO.

There technology Radoff is certified by ENEA (National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development) and protected by 34 patents with international extension.

Now, Radoff is proposing his own IoT devices for air quality analysis at a special price on the occasion of Amazon Italy’s Prime Day 2024.

Furthermore, we also at Multiplayer.it we will soon have the chance to try these tools and really find out what the air quality is between Milan and Rome!