In celebration of Prime Day 2024, Radoff air quality monitors are now available at a discount: let’s look at the details of the two products and the price at which they are currently offered.
The Prime Day has finally arrived and technology enthusiasts are looking for the most interesting products on sale to take advantage of a promotion that may never happen again. There are many proposals and among the many companies that carve out their own space in this event on Amazon Italy, one that stands out is Radoff.
Radoff, as you well know, is a Italian MPI born in 2018 and for years he has worked on a complex project: creating tools to be aware of the quality of indoor air. Pollution inside our homes can in fact create serious health problems, especially when it comes to radon, a radioactive noble gas present in rocks and soil, which can accumulate inside buildings, putting the well-being of those who breathe it at risk. Radon gas is the second cause of lung cancer in the world, according to the WHO.
There technology Radoff is certified by ENEA (National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development) and protected by 34 patents with international extension.
Now, Radoff is proposing his own IoT devices for air quality analysis at a special price on the occasion of Amazon Italy’s Prime Day 2024.
Furthermore, we also at Multiplayer.it we will soon have the chance to try these tools and really find out what the air quality is between Milan and Rome!
Radoff Now
If you are looking for a device that allows you to monitor air quality conveniently and in real time inside your homes, a good solution is Radoff Now. This product connects directly to the mobile app and allows you to see via iOS and Android what you are actually breathing inside your home or office. The discount for this model is 23%.
Radoff Now allows you to analyze the AQI level (Air Quality Index), the amount of CO2 with an infrared sensor, but also fine dust (PM1-PM2.5-PM10), volatile organic compounds, temperature, humidity and atmospheric pressure. Another positive feature is the small size, with a diameter of 125 mm and a height of 59 mm.
How does it work Radoff Now? It’s simple: connect it to your Wi-Fi, download the Radoff app and in a few steps you can configure it and see all the details in real time.
Finally, of course the product was created with the environment in mind and the packaging It was made with sustainable and recyclable materials.
Radoff Sense
If you want to make a breakthroughhowever, we suggest you opt for the Radoff Sense model. In this case too, it is able to analyze fine dust (PM1-PM2.5-PM10), carbon dioxide, volatile organic compounds, temperature, humidity, atmospheric pressure and AQI level.
But to all this, another gas is added: the radonwith a proprietary and patented high-quality sensor that can perform an analysis in less time and with greater precision. This way you will have continuous awareness of what you breathe inside your homes.
This device is able to blend in perfectly with your technological products toowith its simple design that allows it to harmonize with vases, decorations, air fresheners and more. The dimensions in this case are a diameter of 125 and a height of 147 mm. The discount is 20%.
Again all you have to do is Download the mobile appconnect Radoff Sense to your home Wi-Fi and analyze your air quality and potential radon presence.
