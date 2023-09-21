During the Tokyo Game Show 2023 the publisher BEEP and the developer RS34 they announced the shoot’em up Radirgy 2. The title will be available in Japan next December 7th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Those who purchase this second chapter will receive it as a bonus a port of the original Radirgyreleased for arcades in 2005.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer for the game, wishing you a good viewing as always!

Source: BEEP via Gematsu