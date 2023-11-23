«Radiation (there are different types of radiotherapy) is also capable of healing, alone or in combination with other therapies, a tumor patient – ​​underlines Cinzia Iotti, president of the Italian Association of Radiotherapy and Clinical Oncology (Airo) – . Or extend his life. Or even improve it, for example by keeping the pain from bone metastases at bay. They are no longer “toxic” as they once were, but increasingly precise, aimed at the target to be hit, sparing healthy tissue. And, just like many innovative drugs, they can be personalized to the individual patient, thanks to techniques and machinery that have evolved over time. The numbers themselves demonstrate the role and importance of radiotherapy treatment: in Italy it is prescribed to over 70% of cancer patients, alone or associated with surgery, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, immunotherapy and the cases in which it is the first choice.”