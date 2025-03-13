Until not long ago, many of the trauma and other diseases of dogs and cats had a sad end and in most cases meant the sacrifice of the animal. Today veterinary medicine has taken a great step to find a solution to these. UCIS, radiotrpaia, chemotherapy for dogs and cats with cancer, protésis, 3D technology improve their quality of life … but to what extent can you assume? If veterinary expenses are already expensive, the application of these advances is not exactly cheap and not everyone can allow them.

The protest of these days of many of the veterinarians for the Law of Medicines has also taken the opportunity to put in the front line the discontent for the high prices of the sector. The most repeated case by professionals is VAT. In 2012, the Spanish government rose to 21% in the case of domestic animals and since then its decrease to at least 10% has become one of the great battles of the sector.

Advanced prosthesis and oncological surgery

In the case of veterinary surgery, progress has been made greatly. In the words of the veterinarian José Luis Fontalba, European diploma and head of the surgery and traumatology of Anicura Vetsia «we are living a time of great advances in veterinary surgery. Among the most prominent innovations are articular prostheses, especially hip, which allow mobility to recover in patients with dysplasia or severe osteoarthritis. We have also seen great development in oncological surgery, with more precise and less invasive techniques. In addition, the use of adjuvant therapies such as radiotherapy and electrochemotherapy is allowing us to significantly improve the prognosis of certain tumors in small animals ».

On the other hand Javier Álvarez of the Villa of the Víctor de la Serna Veterinary Center, «Our companion, technology served to improve our existence. He excited us. It made us dream how many things we could achieve thanks to her and in the field of medicine help us decreasing, comforting our sufferings. Veterinary technology has grown almost exponentially in recent years. It pushes the animal human bond. The emotional demand of this interspecific relationship requires the technological avant -garde “-and add-” advances bring new markers of organic disease every year. More precise diagnoses entail more effective treatments ».









Great advances

At present, together with the usual veterinary clinics, those of a lifetime, large hospitals and veterinary centers have emerged that offer a series of services and attentions that resemble centers for human treatments than pets. That in big cities. In just a few years, the number of premises with veterinary activity in Madrid with a hospital concept has passed from 19 to 38, bending its number. Here are some examples of the evolution in the treatment of our pets thanks to technological advances.

-Eyes: Ocular diseases can end with intense vision deficit. Today a rebound tonometry for diagnosis of early glaucoma is essential. A time treatment will be vital. This method is non -invasive and extraordinarily precise. Ocular ultrasound, cataract surgery…. Punta technology in favor of ocular health.

-Heart: This organ benefits from the colored doppler ultrasound. Problems are diagnosed that would otherwise be impossible to evaluate. In certain races, myocardial contraction problems appear. In others, they affect the valves in an acquired or congenital manner. Currently the evaluation is precise, aimed at an exactly effective treatment thanks to Doppler color ultrasound technology.

-Blood pressure: You can measure the pressure of a mastin or a Chihuahua or a cat … with an oscillometric tensiometer or doppler. The measure of blood pressure is very preventive and can warn of hidden problems and gradual destruction of target organs (brain, retina, heart, kidney) secondary to hypertensive states. Here we see how technology helps in preventive purposes.

-Orthopedics: If your animal is in the process of recovery and needs an orthosis adapted to your needs, 3D technology is at the service of pets. VOR3D offer custom -made ortesis, by 3D printing adapted to each case. They use light and resistant materials. They also monitor the process – the manufacturing measures is painless, fast and does not require sedation – of adaptation of the animal accompanying the family and the veterinarian.

-A neoplasia can be evaluated with advanced image techniques. Computerized axial tomographies, digital radiographs, magnetic resonances. «These techniques will stab the tumor clearly. That is, they indicate their degree of extension. The clinical judgment is enriched. Surgery can be more effective when knowing the exact limits. The results and survival increase, ”says Javier Álvarez de la Villa.

-Stantaneous Analithics show us the exact functioning of the organs. We can know complex pathological states with specific treatment needs.

Regarding the oncological theme José Luis Fontalba comments that «before, the only possibilities of healing of cancer patients were limited to the radical removal of tumors, but now we look for more comprehensive and personalized approaches. In many cases, we combine surgery with complementary therapies such as radiotherapy and electrochemotherapy, which allows us to improve tumor control without such aggressive interventions. This enhances the effect of treatment and allows you to use lower doses of chemotherapy, reducing side effects. It is especially useful in cutaneous and subcutaneous tumors, and in those cases where complete surgery is not possible.

Leo and his dysplasia: a recovery case Some time ago, we began to notice how our Golden Retriever of just four years, had difficulty when joining when he had a long time lying down, he was stiff and limited. Our veterinarians Carol and Óscar, of the Clinic Clinic de Campo, in Madrid, diagnosed hip dysplaxia and proposed to treat him with free of 20 mg, a monthly injection and compressed codroprotector daily. The treatment could not be more successful: the pain has been completely eradicated and the dog remains as agile and active as before this disease. In the last radiography, in addition, the condition has not gone to more and the animal has a normal quality of life.

Artificial intelligence

Advances bring new markers of organic disease every year. “More precise diagnoses involve more effective treatments.” Explain to ABC Javier Álvarez de la Villa. Artificial intelligence (AI) evaluates fecal remains. Analyze and provide precise data about parasitic diseases and agents involved. This fact provides more security in coexistence with pets. Etiological diagnoses of parasitic diseases (hydatidosis, giardiosis, ancillostomas) preserve human health in the prevention of zoonosis.

Many diseases are discovered through ELISA or IFI techniques, human-animal global health, benefits. Today the possession of small animals is considered safe. Moreover, it could be said that apart from safe, he catalogs it as beneficial. There are many households that share an interspecific relationship. Human beings have promoted a true technological revolution in order to preserve the health of their pets avoiding sufferings and at the same time avoiding diseases of human-animal transmission.

Trip to the future

What advances will we see in the coming years? José Luis Fontalba comments that in the future, I think we will see more advances in minimally invasive oncological surgery associated with immunofluorescence, which helps delimit tumor margins and real -time metastases, improving the accuracy of resection and reducing the risk of recurrence (reappearance of a disease some time after suffering).

Regarding joint surgery, I think we will be aimed at the development of personalized prostheses for severe joint diseases, today inoperable