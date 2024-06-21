DeepHealth, a global leader in radiology and healthcare IT, today announced the launch in Italy of its integrated portfolio of solutions, centered on an advanced cloud-native operating system (DeepHealth OS), which unifies the data generated throughout the process of work – clinical and operational – and customize work environments supported by artificial intelligence for all professionals involved in the radiological continuum. Objective: to enable them to improve treatment outcomes and generate value throughout the system, encouraging the use of AI tools at a clinical and technological level.

With a focus in the areas of breast, lung, brain and prostate health, DeepHealth’s solutions – reports a note – aim to improve treatment outcomes for patients around the world, through the use of AI to support programs of screening and diagnosis on a large scale, with the aim of promoting earlier, more reliable and efficient identification of these diseases. “Italy is at the forefront globally for the integration of AI in healthcare – explains Niccolò Stefani, Vice President of Clinical Development at DeepHealth – Our clinical AI solutions are already generating value for Italian doctors and patients By building on our global experience and integrated portfolio of solutions, we aim to address some of the complex challenges in radiology, from making it possible to identify tumors earlier and with greater reliability, to bringing together different imaging processes. work that today functions in silos, with the aim of encouraging the emergence of innovative models of care”.

Recognized as a certified software in the National Dementia Plan – we read – DeepHealth’s Brain Ai software (previously called Quantib ND) played a key role in the study conducted at the ASL Roma 2 to facilitate the early diagnosis of cognitive disorders in the geriatric population. AI-supported segmentation of brain volumetrics performed with MRI showed 86% positive correlation with neuropsychological tests and 92% sensitivity in detecting hippocampal atrophy associated with Alzheimer’s dementia, thus contributing to the identification early cognitive decline. These results were recognized with the ‘Best AI in Healthcare 2023’ award from the Health System Forum.

“The application of AI software to the automated evaluation with magnetic resonance imaging, in association with advanced neuropsychological tests and the unavoidable clinical ‘narration’, allows us to increase confidence in the early diagnosis of cognitive disorders – states Giovanni Capobianco, director of Uoc Transmural Geriatrics Hospital – Territory ASL Roma 2 – This is crucial if we consider the key role of early diagnosis in addressing the health emergency represented by cognitive disorders and dementias. An integrated, clinical, neuropsychological, advanced neuroradiological approach based on Ai, allows us to bring about common factor is a new transversal and multidisciplinary working approach”.

“The software used in the study conducted at ASL Roma 2 is at the frontier of innovation with regards to the application of AI in the neurological field – comments Marco Guazzaroni, director of Uoc Diagnostics for images ASL Roma 2 – This advanced technology has made significant progress possible for the early identification and evaluation of cognitive disorders, thanks to the automated segmentation and quantification of brain structures, providing clinicians with rapid and accurate volumetric analysis and comprehensive reports, which are essential for monitoring of brain atrophy and lesion progression”.

In the oncology field, DeepHealth technology for the prostate – the note reports – is supporting the detection of prostate cancer and the efficiency of operational processes in numerous Italian entities, including the recent launch of an advanced diagnostic program at the Reference Center oncology (Cro) of Aviano. The software accelerates the prostate image analysis process, ensuring high quality and diagnostic precision, to improve patient outcomes, as well as making visual reports available in a standardized format, facilitating clear communication with patients.

DeepHealth’s technology is used in more than 300 radiology departments and imaging centers in various countries, the statement details. Over 15 million tests are performed every year using DeepHealth solutions and lead to over 2 million AI-supported diagnoses. In Europe DeepHealth works at the frontier of innovation for the use of AI in the field of lung cancer. DeepHealth’s global operations are supported by an international team of people working across Europe, North America and India, with algorithms trained on diverse patient datasets to drive equitable healthcare.

The data that emerged in the study conducted at the ASL Roma 2, and other insights into the latest frontiers of applying AI in the healthcare sector, will be discussed as part of the symposium ‘AI-Powered Diagnosis: Personalized Radiology Workflows and Improved Patient Outcomes’, promoted by DeepHealth as part of the 1st Joint Congress of the Radiology Area, underway in Milan from 20 to 23 June and jointly organized by Sirm (Italian Society of Medical and Interventional Radiology), Aimn (Italian Association of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging) and Airo (Italian Association of Radiotherapy and Clinical Oncology). The symposium will take place today, at 1.40 pm, in the Amber Room 2 of the Allianz MiCo conference centre.