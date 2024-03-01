On the occasion of the European Radiology Congress (Ecr) 2024 underway in Vienna, the latest evolutions of the Royal Philips Azurion and Zenition systems were presented, designed to provide healthcare personnel with high-quality standards of care in complex interventions, thus guaranteeing maximum flexibility and efficiency, improving the diagnosis and treatment of neurovascular pathologies such as stroke. The company, a global leader in Health Technology, strengthens its positioning in the Image Guided Therapy (IGT) segment.

“Today, medical teams need efficient tools to optimize workflow and be effective in patient care. The new Azurion and Zenition 90 Motorized systems are born from the constant relationship that Philips has with healthcare professionals and represent the latest evolution of technologies designed to improve the quality of life of patients and to support clinicians in their daily work – says Alessandro Albonico, Business Manager Image Guided Therapy (Igt) Italy, Israel, Greece of Philips – The new Azurion platform can make the difference in a wide range of interventional procedures thanks to innovative geometry and advanced connectivity offering interventional doctors full control and excellent operational flows. Zenition 90 enhances and completes our range of mobile C-arms: a motorized solution with automated features for complex surgical procedures” .

The new Azurion neuro biplane system – explains a note – is designed to simplify neurovascular procedures, in particular for the treatment of stroke, where every minute can make a difference in preserving the patient's quality of life. Highly flexible, it is designed to simplify workflows where a combination of 2 and 3D imaging is needed for confident diagnosis and precision treatment. This way clinicians can make decisions faster and achieve better patient care outcomes. Used in conjunction with the latest Philips Neuro Suite software and services, it provides neuro interventionists with a fully integrated solution that combines ClarityIQ low-dose imaging with a range of dedicated neuro tools and value-added services that deliver levels of efficiency, flexibility and check. Among these, thanks to an improvement in the rotation, angulation and positioning of the C-arm, it is possible to quickly switch from 2D to 3D imaging, have complete control at the table edge, obtain images correctly oriented for each angle. A new head immobilizer allows for better stroke care.

The introduction of the new Azurion system reinforces Philips' commitment to bringing innovation to stroke care. The company, in fact, supports the We-Trust (Workflow Optimization to Reduce Time to Endovascular Reperfusion for Ultra-fast Stroke Treatment) clinical study, whose objective is to evaluate the benefits of Direct-to-Angio-Suite (Dtas) flow, which allows complete stroke diagnoses to be performed directly in the neuro-angiography operating unit using Cone Beam CT.

Designed to support medical teams in complex surgical procedures for cardiovascular interventions, but also for urological interventions and pain therapies, Zenition 90 Motorized is characterized by a new motorized C-arm, which guarantees the surgeon intuitive and flexible control from the side of the table. With cutting-edge image quality to support the most demanding procedures, the system enables greater clinical efficiency through automated workflows, advanced software solutions and touchscreen image control.

These benefits have also been recognized by medical personnel who have already experienced Zenition 90 Motorized. According to data emerging from some independent studies conducted in Europe and the United States in simulated environments – concludes the note – 100% of operators claimed to have complete control over the movements of the C-arm, while 97% recognized savings of time linked to workflow functionality. As part of its commitment to sustainability and to empower customers to make responsible choices, Philips has leveraged the EcoDesign process for the Zenition 90 Motorized, improving product life by 25% and energy efficiency by 13%.