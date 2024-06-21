The Italian Society of Medical and Interventional Radiology, during the 51st national Sirm congress, underway in Milan, awarded the Gold Medal to Orazio Schillaci, Minister of Health, to Giovanni Malagò, president of CONI – Italian National Olympic Committee and member of the International Olympic Committee, and to Diana Bracco, president and CEO of the Bracco Group. The Sirm Gold Medal – we read in a note – is an honor reserved for personalities who stand out for their talent, their integrity and their extraordinary commitment to the development of the radiological discipline.

In detail, the scientific society awards Minister Schillaci the Gold Medal “for his extraordinary dedication, enlightened vision and tireless commitment to promoting well-being and public health with a careful eye on the development of radiology and nuclear medicine “. To the president of Coni Malagò, who has become an Italian icon in the world, Sirm recognizes and rewards “his skills as a great manager accompanied by an immense passion for sport which, with difficulty, he manages to contain behind his innate, refined elegance and for having immediately supported the Sirm-Coni project for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics with conviction and rationality”. The scientific company praises Dr. Bracco, president and CEO of the Bracco Group, “the extraordinary dedication and passion with which she has significantly contributed to the innovation and development of radiology worldwide. Her tireless commitment and her far-sighted vision have not only raised the standards of the discipline, but they also tangibly improved the quality of diagnostic procedures for millions of patients. His professional excellence and pioneering spirit are an Italian pride and a beacon of inspiration for our society.”

This year “Sirm wanted to reward not only figures linked to the world of healthcare, but also exponents of other sectors who, with their work, contribute significantly to the progress and well-being of society – comments Andrea Giovagnoni, national president of Sirm – A recognition which underlines the importance of collaboration between different disciplines to achieve common goals and improve the quality of life”.