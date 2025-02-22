There will be derby in the round of 16 of the Champions. Real Madrid and Atlético will see their faces again in the maximum continental competition in a confrontation that neither of them wanted, or at least that showed both in public and private. It was the former Brazilian soccer player Giovane Elber who defined fate in a raffle that also matched Barcelona with Benfica. There he was right with the yearnings of the Barca club, which dodged the PSG and got a much clearer path towards the final.

This Real Madrid-Atletic will be the sixth European cross between the two, with two finals included (Lisbon 2014 and Milan 2016). The outcome has never been favorable for Atlético. Nine duels and only two rojiblancas victories, both inconsequential. When you had to answer in the key moments, Madrid never failed. Sergio Ramos’ header in 93 or Juanfran’s penalty in the post are already iconic images of Spanish football.

Atlético will have the small advantage of defining the tie at home. An important detail, although relative when in front is the maximum rival. As if that were not enough, those of Simeone will face this cross in the middle of an infernal calendar. In three weeks they will face the two duels against Real Madrid and two others against Barcelona, ​​one in the Cup (the Ida of the Semifinals) and another in the League.

It is necessary to go back 66 years to the first European confrontation of the eternal rivals, which was resolved in three acts. Real Madrid and Atlético crossed in the semifinals of the 1958-1959 edition with maximum equality. Madrid won in its stadium (2-1). Atlético responded at his (1-0), and the tiebreaker party, played in Zaragoza, was resolved with another 2-1 in favor of whites. After that confrontation, they would not meet again up to 55 years later. It was in Lisbon, where Atlético stroked the title until the 93rd minute. There came that header of Ramos, a prelude to an extension in which the rojiblancos, exhausted, could no longer compete, and Madrid conquered the tenth.









Since then, three more consecutive qualifiers. In 2015 they were measured in the quarterfinals. It was the most anodine cross, determined with a lonely goal by Chicharito Hernández in the second leg. Much more tension was in the final of 2016, in San Siro. Real Madrid again exhibited that natural hierarchy that has led him to win 15 titles and won the penalty shootout.

The fourth consecutive tie, in 2017, faced them in the semifinals, the last ones that Atlético has so far played. Madrid beat 3-0 in the first leg with a Cristiano’s hat-trick, and Atlétic . From that game there is a great dribble of Benzema attached to the background, which culminated in the definitive 2-1 of Isco.

For this new confrontation, Real Madrid will not be able to count in the first leg with Jude Bellingham, low by accumulation of cards. A sensitive absence that still does not remain an apex of emotion to what is to come. «Partidazo. We are prepared, ”was the only thing that Simeone meant about the crossing, avoiding getting out of the focus of the duel against Valencia today.

The great moment of both teams, the deep knowledge they have on each other, and the tension that these duels always generate, anticipate an intense and vibrant tie. For the winner he expects a spine path, with the arsenal of Mikel Arteta, as a possible rival in rooms. And in the semifinals, the threat is increased with the presence of the PSG or the Liverpool, two of the most powerful teams in the tournament. A very hard journey that makes this tie only the first obstacle on an infernal route.

Meanwhile, Barcelona can breathe more peacefully. He avoided the PSG and will face Benfica, a rival he has already exceeded in the group stage after a spectacular comeback at the Da Luz stadium (4-5). It will be the eleventh confrontation between both clubs, with a favorable balance of the Catalans: five victories, four draws and two losses. If you can advance, Hansi Flick’s team has a much more affordable picture than the other two Spaniards in Liza. In the rooms, the winner of Borussia Dortmund-Lille would be measured, a much less demanding cross than Madrid and Atlético will face. In semifinals, their possible rivals would be Bayern, Leverkusen or Inter. A much more clear road to the Munich final on May 31.

In the Europa League there was no luck for the Spaniards. Athletic will be measured in the eighth to Rome and the Royal Society to Manchester United. Betis went better, to play the rooms against the Vitoria de Guimaraes.