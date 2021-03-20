For

Nadin Argañaraz and Néstor Grión

Economists

The regional and global context The pandemic, which has been hitting the entire world for more than a year, has generated, in addition to a large number of deaths, a significant drop in economic activity, focused for now on 2020. The global vaccination process is expected to better cope with the impact on the health of the population, along with a recovery of economies.

According to a recent OECD report, world GDP would have fallen by 3.4% in 2020. In response to this serious situation, the countries decided to use different types of economic policy instruments to slow the decline on the one hand and to promote a recovery as quickly as possible, on the other.

Among the advanced economies, the falls in the United Kingdom of 9.9%, that of the euro zone of 6.8% and that of the United States of 3.5% stand out. Among emerging and developing economies, India would have fallen 7.4%, Argentina 10%, Brazil 4.4%, Chile 6%, Mexico 8.5%; Colombia 6.9% and Peru 11.1%. On the contrary, China would have grown by 2.3%.

For this year 2021 a world recovery of the order of 5.6% is expected, led by the United States with 6.5%, China with 7.8% and all the other countries also rebounding. In our country, the approved budget establishes an increase in real GDP of 5.5%.

One way to appreciate that the impact of the pandemic will not be the same in all countries is by comparing the current projection of GDP for the year 2022 with that carried out before the pandemic. This allows us to capture the extent to which the higher growth in 2021 and 2022 compensates for the fall in 2020. According to the IMF, in advanced economies the greater fiscal and monetary capacities, added to a faster availability of vaccines, reduce the level initially projected in 2.5%.

In the economies of emerging and developing markets the situation is mixed. In China, its expansionary policies, coupled with effective containment measures, reduce the projected GDP for 2022 by 1.5%. On the other hand, the economies more dependent on tourism and with less fiscal space will have the greatest impact. In particular, Latin America projects a GDP level for 2022 6.9% lower than the value projected in January 2020.

The drop in activity in 2020

For 2020, GDP data is not yet available, only the Monthly Economic Activity Estimator (EMAE). When analyzing this indicator, it is concluded that the economy fell 10% compared to 2019. It is interesting to analyze the sectoral behavior, given the characteristics of the confinement of the population and the reduction of activities only to those defined as essential.

In this column six activities are analyzed, which represent approximately half of the Argentine GDP. Manufacturing, construction, commerce, transportation and communications, financial intermediation, and hotels and restaurants are included.

The first observation that arises is that, of the sectors considered, the financial intermediation sector was the only one that had an increase in activity in 2020 (the other was electricity, gas and water, 0.8%). Its performance in the context of a pandemic allowed it to register a growth of 2% over the previous year (see infographic).

If the five remaining activities are ordered according to the magnitude of the fall, there are restaurants and hotels with a 49% decrease, construction with a 25% decrease, transportation and communications with a 17% decrease, manufacturing industry with 8% and, finally, commerce, which ended the year falling 5% in total.

When considering their relative importance, the six sectors considered accounted for 49% of the decline in Argentine GDP in 2020. Hotels and restaurants and transport and communications contributed 22%. Commerce and Industry accounted for 19%. And construction 8%.

The fall of 2002

Since 1983, 42% of the years have seen a drop in activity. The last year of growth was 2017 and from that moment until 2020 inclusive the economy accumulated a decrease of 14%.

To identify a decrease as significant as that of 2020, we must go back to 2002. At that time, the economy fell by around 11%, that is, by a similar order of magnitude. And I had been doing it since 1999, accumulating a decrease of 18%.

That crisis had construction as the worst hit sector, with a drop of 33% compared to 2001. Financial intermediation was the sector with the second biggest drop with 20% and trade the one with the third biggest drop with one of 18% . On the other hand, transport and communications and restaurants and hotels decreased an average 8% compared to 2001.

When considering their relative importance, the six sectors considered accounted for 71% of the drop in Argentine GDP in 2002. Commerce and industry accounted for 37%. Construction accounted for 15%, financial intermediation 11%, and hotels and restaurants and transportation and communications 8%.

Restaurants and hotels and transportation and communications tripled their contribution to the drop in global activity between 2002 and 2020, given the characteristics of the pandemic and decisions regarding confinement and the functioning of the economy.

In the industry, the two crises also considered had a mixed impact. In 1998-2002 the drop in Food and Beverages (-6.6% versus -1.3% today) and Automotive (-64.5% versus -37.1%) was greater. On the contrary, in 2017-2020 the fall was greater in Petroleum Refining (-9.1% versus -18.3% current), Substances and chemical products (-2.6% versus -8.4%) and industries basic metals (+ 11.7% versus -26.7%).

The exit

Reviewing history, after the fall of 2002 it was observed that it took several years to recover the activity levels of 1998. It took two years for Transport. Industry and construction took three years. Four years the trade, hotels and restaurants. And five years the financial intermediation.

The current situation is different. On the one hand, it is clear that the pandemic will affect sectors such as Hotels and restaurants and Transportation for several years. In fact, even in December of last year both sectors they kept falling in interannual terms, 47% and 19%, respectively.

The opposite is happening with the other four sectors considered, since they showed year-on-year growth in December. The case of construction stands out, which after falling 70% year-on-year in April, in December registered an increase of 6%. In the last month of the year, financial intermediation grew by 11%, commerce by 10.7% and Industry by 4.5%.

The sharp rise in the price of soybeans is a relevant exogenous factor to sustain the reactivation during this year 2021. If the government specifies the budgeted increase in infrastructure, it will add a boost to construction, an activity with a great multiplier effect. On the other hand, the uncertainty of the pandemic will continue and the vaccination process will be vital to reduce risks both in terms of health and the economy. The Argentine challenge of move from a reactivation to a process of sustained economic development.

