Radiography of the Mazón consultation on the language, center to center: the public chooses Valencian; The concerted, Spanish

Last Thursday, the Minister of Edition, José Antonio Rovira, announced the results of the consultation of the base language promoted by the Government of Mazón so that families choose if their children have to study mostly in Spanish or in Valencian. The Minister described as “great success” that 58% of the more than 570,000 fathers and mothers who were called to participate in a process that has lasted eight days – between February 25 and March 4 – will vote in the referendum; And he celebrated that these advocate “for a balanced and coexistence system of the two official languages” in which it was imposed by a narrow margin of just over one point the Valencian against Spanish (50.53% compared to 49.47%).

The representatives of about 340,000 children of children (second and third), primary and secondary (first, second and third) have opted slightly in favor of teaching in Valencian. By provinces, this language has been imposed in Castellón widely (71%) and Valencia (58%), while in Alicante, fathers and mothers have voted mostly by Spanish (66%).







As the head of Education acknowledged each language has been clearly imposed on their linguistic domain territory, “although no one wins here,” Rovira wanted to point out. Thus, in the province of Alicante, where Spanish is majority, it has been clearly imposed at Baix Segura (95.25%), Alt Vinalopó (83.17%) or L’Alacantí (75.61%), while in Valencian regions, such as the comtat, the percentage of families who have opted for the Valencian reaches 87.63%. On the contrary, in Castellón it has been imposed with a remarkable difference the Valencian, except in two regions, the high Palancia and the Alto Mijares.

With regard to the province of Valencia, there are regions with a clear commitment to the Valencian, such as the Baja Ribera (85.81%), the Safor (79.37%) or the coastal (77.10%) in contrast to the valley of chest-helping (87.20%by the Castilian) or the flat of Utiel Requena (92.96%). As for the capitals, in Valencia and Alicante he has won the Castilian, 63.86% and 83.07%, while in Castelló 61.90% have voted for the Valencian. This difference in the preferences between one language and another coincides with what the Llei d’Us i terenyament del Valenciàwhich in 1983 was already referring to the “linguistic predominance” territories of one language.







The result of the consultation in the Valencian public centers, as expressed by the deputy of Compromís Gerard Fullana, “evidence that 61.8% of the families who have voted have opted for a teaching model in Valencian”, a percentage that exceeds more than eleven points “the data mixed with the concerted network offered by the Department of Education.”







By provinces, 76% of families from the public centers of the province of Castelló have opted for teaching in Valencian, almost six points more than with the half made with the concerted; In València, 70% of the families of the public network have opted by Baso Valencian language, almost 13 points more than in the aggregate data; And in Alicante, 39% of the families of public educational centers “have opted for the model that guarantees the learning of three languages, five points more than the combined results offered by the Department of the Minister Rovira.”

By courses, it can be seen that in the early educational stages, the commitment to the Valencian is greater and that this is reduced as progress is made to primary and, above all, to ESO. Thus, and in global data, while 64.50% of families choose because their children study in Valencian in the second child (first course in which it has been asked), this percentage drops to 46.68% in third of the ESO. In the child’s group, 53.81% of mothers and fathers advocate for the Valencian, in primary this percentage falls to 50.68% and is further reduced in secondary to 47.10%.







In addition, and returning to the discrepancy of data between public and concerted education (70% of the centers are public), the differences between Castilian and Valencian are increased depending on the type of education that families are committed to their children. This commitment to Spanish also grows much more by levels in the concerted than in the public.

Privates choose Spanish and Valencian audiences Valencian and Castilian vote percentage in each center in the Linguistic Consultation of the Generalitat, according to the type of educational center Source: Generalitat Valenciana

As curious fact, explain that there are 18 small municipalities in which the result is 100% in favor of the Valencian or Spanish. Thus, the Valencian has obtained the total votes in Benialí, Beniardà, Bolulla, Confridos, Tormos, Vall d’Ebo, Cintorres, Atzeneta d’Albaida, Bèlgida, Buffali and L’enova.

The Castilian, meanwhile, has been chosen in 100% in the Aparecida, Arneva, Benferri, Hondón de los Frailes, Molins, El Realengo and San Felipe Neri.