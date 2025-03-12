The construction sector in Spain plays a fundamental role in the development and growth of the economy, however, in recent years it has faced an important challenge: the shortage of qualified labor. There are many factors that explain this lack of workers, such as the limited generational relief, the high labor accidents, precariousness and salaries, which vary in several thousand euros a year depending on the region in which the work serves. According to a report published on Wednesday by CCOO, a Madrid worker charges on average 23,881 euros a year, while one from Guipúzcoa earns 36,206 euros and one from Barcelona 30,258 euros.

In the document ‘Salary comparative of the construction sector’, the union exposes the enormous salary differences that exist between the Spanish provinces. This, added to the cost of high life that some regions have, such as Madrid, make the coverage of existing vacancies in the sector “practically unfeasible.”

According to the data provided by CCOO, The national average of the construction sector is at 24,082 eurosThis is how Madrid 201 euros below with 23,881 euros a year. The capital is in position 26 of a list of provinces led by Guipúzcoa with 36,206 euros, followed by Navarra with 31,431 euros, Zaragoza with 30,944 euros and Barcelona with 30,258 euros.

Below the 30,000 euros stands out in Bizkaia’s six position with 29,223 euros on average, followed by the Balearic Islands with 28,587 euros, Álava with 28,323 euros and Albacete with 27,920 euros per year for the construction sector.

In the lower part of the list, the case of Cáceres stands out with 19,948 euros, Valladolid with 19,864 euros and Palencia with 19,830 euros. The red lanterns are Lugo, with 18,692 euros and Ciudad Real, with 18,355 euros.

The “unsustainable” situation of Madrid

During the press conference of the presentation of the report, the general secretary of CCOO Madrid, Paloma López, has described these conditions of the construction sector as an “unsustainable situation” for workers in the capital.

Madrid is in third place in the communities that present the highest cost of lifebeing around 16% more expensive than the Spanish average. According to the report, if the average monthly salary (2,149.30 euros) is compared with the per month of average life (1,568.57 euros), it is observed that this cost accounts Malaga (81%).

CCOO warns that this “serious” situation is further exacerbated in the case of construction wages, which make the data worse about 5.82% with respect to the average salaries of the province. Thus, it is concluded that the monthly cost of life rises to 78.82% of the average monthly salary if the average salary of the eight professional levels analyzed are taken into account.

With these data, the union indicates that Madrid is the community of Spain in which a higher percentage of salaries with respect to the cost of life must be allocatedbeing much higher both with respect to the national average (66.41%), as with the provinces whose cost of life is similar to that of Madrid, such as Barcelona (68.91%), Bizkaia (66.68%), Balearic Islands (63.97%) or Malaga (71.20%).

The union considers that The construction sector “is not attractive” Not only because of the salary, but for the working conditions, schedules and extra hours that are carried out. In this sense, the person in charge of construction of the habitat of Madrid, David Juan Pérez, has insisted on the idea of ​​a “social dumping”, which translates into a setback in conditions due to the increase in housing prices, the exodus of employees to other regions and not being able to “maintain a decent standard of living.”

Increased accident

Another factors that make this sector unattractive is that of accidents. In this sense, the general secretary of CCOO has alerty that in the last two years there has been an increase in it.

“While before there were no falls in height frequently, we have had them again worrying,” he said. Among the causes, the increase in excess hours of work, the increase in workload and relaxation of security measures by companies.

“Companies claim that a worker is 12 hours in the Tagus, who works on weekends and holidays. It is an absolute setback“He has reproached, while adding that this wear” is a factor in increasing occupational accidents. “

As an example of this situation, Paloma López has remembered the Death of a 73 -year -old worker Two weeks ago. The average age in this work area is around 56 years.

Improve working conditions

On the other hand, the leader of the union in Madrid has accused the employer of searching in her proposal for “flexibility” of schedules, an extension of the working hours for workers to go to their positions on weekends and holidays “to be able to meet the deadlines of the works, save their deadlines and interests.”

The union does not see this option to attract younger profiles to the sectorbut that he believes they are “being thrown.” In this sense, they censor that “from the Community of Madrid no proposal is being produced” to improve conditions or attract qualified personnel.

“It is curious that from the pandemic the salary benefits have grown,” said the general secretary, who uses this fact to affirm that “There is margin” to raise salaries of workers in the sector.

CCOO considers that if an agreement is not reached in the agreement “it would still make more work hand” and the unions, after negotiating it with each other, they would call mobilizations. “It is impossible that a family can be maintained with construction salaries in Madrid. The same companies that in other territories pay more than 50,000 euros and in the community only pay 31,000 euros, “Pérez said.