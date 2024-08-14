NHK: 25 Tons of Radioactive Water Leak Discovered at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant on August 9

A leak of approximately 25 tons of water has occurred in the building of the second power unit of the damaged Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan. reports NHK TV channel.

The leak was discovered on August 9 after an abnormal drop in the water level was noted in one of the water monitoring tanks in the spent nuclear fuel cooling pool, according to plant operator TEPCO.