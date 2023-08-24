The complex operation has been given the green light by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) – and it has confirmed the presence of specialized personnel during all operations





The operator of Japan’s nuclear power plant Fukushima began the release of the contaminated water used to cool the damaged reactors at 6 am Italian time.

About 1.34 million cubic meters of water, equivalent to 540 Olympic swimming pools, were collected in the cisterns, used to cool what remains of the still highly radioactive reactors, and which subsequently mixed with groundwater and rain. The complex operation has been given the go-ahead by the International Agency forAtomic energy (IAEA) – and the same confirmed the presence of specialized personnel during all operations.

“It is an important step in the decommissioning of the still highly dangerous site 12 years after one of the worst nuclear accidents in the world,” said the plant operator (Tepco). The spill process will take several years.

There China announced it would suspend all imports of seafood from Japan after the start of the controversial release of water from Japan’s Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean. The decision, taken in the name of “food safety”, aims to “prevent the risks of radioactive contamination caused by the discharge of contaminated water into the sea”, the Customs said in a statement.

Subscribe to the newsletter

