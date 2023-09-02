Scientist Kuznetsov: tritium found after dumping water from a nuclear power plant is dangerous for people

After the discharge of water from the emergency nuclear power plant (NPP) Fukushima-1 into the sea, tritium, a radioactive isotope of hydrogen, was found on the northeastern border of the port adjacent to it. About it reported operating company of the Japanese nuclear power plant TEPCO.

According to experts, the concentration has reached 10 becquerels per liter – this is the lower limit of the level of detection, which is not yet dangerous for humans and animals. However, the indicator speaks of an alarming trend: before the discharge of water from Fukushima, the tritium content was below the specified mark. At the same time, the concentration rate for drinking water is 10 thousand becquerels per liter. TEPCO promised to monitor the situation and stop the discharge of contaminated liquid if the figure reaches 700 becquerels per liter.

Consequences of the discharge of contaminated water from Fukushima-1 for people

This heavy isotope of hydrogen is a beta-emitter that intensively penetrates into various media and water. There is a huge amount of tritium in the liquid that has accumulated at Fukushima-1 over 12 years, said the former head of the nuclear and radiation safety inspection of the USSR Gosatomnadzor, Doctor of Technical Sciences, Professor Vladimir Kuznetsov.

Photo: Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters

Through water, the radioactive isotope is transmitted to fish, and through them to humans. Once in the human body, tritium causes gene mutations and cancer, the expert warned. This, according to Kuznetsov, was reliably established back in the 30s of the XX century.

If the concentration of tritium rises, marine life is at risk, and with them, people

In addition, the specialist believes that 10 becquerels per liter is a high concentration of tritium. “We have a standard of 0.1 per liter, which is ten times less. Only a week has passed since the start of the discharge, and already such concentrations, although a small amount of water was discharged, ”Kuznetsov emphasized.

The cause of the appearance of a dangerous isotope has not been eliminated

The scientist is convinced that the situation will only worsen over time, since the Japanese government has not eliminated the reason for the production of such an amount of contaminated water.

The station is located in a hollow, higher – hills. Water falls on these hills and flows down, mixing with groundwater. An earthquake occurs and the foundation cracks. And below is the molten zone of the reactor, which is constantly mixed with groundwater coming from above. The reason is not over. 12 years have passed since the accident, and the sarcophagus is still missing. And the more time passes, the worse the consequences will be.

Vladimir Kuznetsovformer head of the Inspectorate for Supervision of Nuclear and Radiation Safety of the USSR Gosatomnadzor, Doctor of Technical Sciences, Professor

At the same time, the expert notes, Japan was offered installations that could effectively purify water from tritium. Such technologies, for example, are already being used at nuclear power plants in South Korea, Canada and Romania. However, the Japanese authorities abandoned such an expensive project.

Photo: Eugene Hoshiko / Reuters

On August 24, Japan began dumping water into the Pacific Ocean, which was used to cool damaged reactors at the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant. The liquid was purified by the ALPS system – it allows you to get rid of 62 types of radionuclides, except for tritium.

Water is discharged through a built underwater tunnel at a distance of one kilometer from the shore. For 17 days, about 7.8 thousand tons of purified water are going to be dumped into the ocean. Each ton is pre-diluted with 1.2 thousand tons of sea water. The total volume of water discharged until March 31, 2024 will amount to 31.2 thousand tons with a concentration of radioactive tritium of five trillion becquerels.

TEPCO and the Japanese authorities claim that the discharge of water does not threaten the environment and people. The same opinion is shared by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which approved Japan’s plan in July.

Photo: Kyodo / Reuters

However, the decision was sharply criticized by other states and independent experts. Thus, China has repeatedly demanded to stop the discharge of contaminated water from Fukushima, reproaching Japan for selfishness. When it became known that Tokyo’s position had not changed, Beijing banned the import of seafood from the country.

For residents of the Far Eastern regions of Russia, experts do not predict negative consequences from the discharge of water from the Japanese nuclear power plant. This is due to the geography of the nearest ocean currents. For this reason, even those contaminated waters that entered the Pacific Ocean immediately after the accident at the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant did not cause significant harm to the life and health of the inhabitants of the Far East.