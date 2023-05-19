A “radioactive cloud”, caused by the “destruction” of depleted uranium munitions supplied by the West to Ukraine, is heading towards Europe. The alarm was raised today by the secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev. A report denied by the Polish atomic energy agency which accused the Russian authorities of “misinformation”: “We have not received any notification of a radioactive emergency”.

For Andrea Margellettipresident of the Center for International Studies (Cesi), Moscow’s alarm over the radioactive cloud towards Europe “is a further sign of the aggressiveness of Russian propaganda. It highlights, among other things, a certain difficulty because when the weapon becomes the lie means that you are not particularly strong on the field”.

“The attempt by the Russians is to make Westerners understand that supplying arms to Ukraine is not only dangerous, but even harmful.” Therefore, Margelletti adds to Adnkronos, “not only, according to the Russians, are we prolonging the war but we are even damaging our health”. In short, “Russian propaganda”.

“The only cause that can justify a radioactive cloud in Ukraine is that the Russians have used a nuclear weapon. So we are probably dealing with fake news of an increasingly coarser extent or truly in the presence of a leap in quality with the use of weapons of mass destruction”, the general told Adnkronos Leonardo Tricaricoformer Chief of Staff of the Air Force and current president of the ICSA foundation.

“Probable however – underlines Tricarico – that once again the Russians have fired big as if there weren’t by now innumerable scientific studies, even if they were needed, which certify beyond any doubt that the depleted uranium armament does not release radioactivity harmful. In this eventuality, the only possible risk is that of breathing in the act of percussion of a hard, metallic surface, the dust that is released immediately after the impact. An unlikely eventuality, only theoretical or almost. Moreover, the dusts are made up of microparticles and not nanoparticles and therefore unable to penetrate the cells of human tissue; in order to harm yourself, you have to inhale them; hence the practical impossibility that such an eventuality occurs”.

“The ICSA Foundation – adds General Tricarico -, for the benefit of those who want to know more, and for the tranquility of those who still have perplexities, will shortly publish the list of the most important scientific studies on the subject, strictly third party or institutional above all compared to the controversies that on the subject, also thanks to Russian exploitation, still do not subside definitively”.