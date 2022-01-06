Radio | Yle Radio 1 has a program that works against all industry trends: it plays old music in the mornings, and listeners love it

Music program Boulevard of Memories has become a radio favorite contrary to all industry trends.

It does not play the hits of the day, but songs from the distant past. This week, the program will hear archival artists such as Dusty Springfield, Nana Mouskouri and Arto Sotavalta.

With these snacks Boulevard of Memories has ranked Yle Radio 1 as the most listened to program, among the most listened to in Yle Areena and at the same time a new classic of radio programs. Now the program is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The program the birth was far from celebratory.

The channel had a problem that needed to be solved. There is a name for the problem in the radio language: a listening pit.

In electronic media, a program chart is a way to hold on to an audience. Before Boulevard of Memories The invention of Yle Radio 1 was heard every morning by a listener First morning ended at 9 a.m. on the news.

The channel had recently risen to the top Kaj Färm.

“I knew from my night radio years that american song book -type music is popular. I suggested such a program as a music editor To Pekka Laine and producer Wind to Saarakkala”Says Färm.

Kaj Färm

The program invented to fill the listening pit had the working name “Evergreen, Evergreen”. The idea was to play well-known songs instead of heavy news Frank Sinatran and Ella Fitzgeraldin such celebrities and keep the crowd on the frequency.

However, there was a weakness in the plan. A similar music program had been found only in the evenings. It was funny that one was being adapted for everyday mornings.

“It was feared that no one would listen because the crowd was at work on weekday mornings. We set out to experiment boldly, ”says Färm.

In the first broadcast 14 copies were heard in January 2011, Tony Bennett and Marilyn Monroeta inter alia, Laila Kinnusen presented by Boulevard of Memories. The name for the evergreen program had been found in the 1966 waltz.

“I’m guilty of the name,” is the music editor behind the program Jake Nyman says.

Jake Nyman

Now the name is associated with most radio shows and no longer with Laila Kinnuse. In the beginning, the name produced inconveniences, misconceptions.

“Some of the listeners thought that all Boulevard of Memories songs played in should be remembered. After all, a memory can also arise when you hear a song for the first time, ”says Nyman.

So or so Boulevard of Memories the listeners are not very young. For good reason, the program can be considered the clearest Boomer music program on Finnish radio, as the average age of the listeners is 57 years, according to Yle. Färm, who developed the idea for the program, denies that the idea was originally a program for large age groups.

“It wasn’t a starting point, but if you thought realistically, you could find an audience there.”

Yle Radio 1 has a conservative label among the radios, as the audience is distinctively over 50 years old and the repertoire includes devotional programs as well as a lot of classical music.

It wasn’t long before Boulevard of Memories, in the mouth of the authors only Mubu, became more popular than worship. It was a sign of the changing times.

“I consider Yle Radio 1 more radical than radio today,” says Jake Nyman. “When all the channels are playing safe in their own way, Yle Radio 1 has given room for bold ideas.”

To the author team a music editor attached in 2013 Wind Germany know well that Mubu has slipped and expanded over the years from the original idea. Anglo – American evergreens and Olavi Power still played, but also other.

Wind Germany

“Mubu is also Jacques Breli and Vladimir Vysotsky. Our musical past is more diverse than what is usually heard on radio today. In Finland, music in different languages ​​has always been listened to: Udo Jürgens, Amalia Rodriguesia, Cesaria Évoraa, Violeta Parraa or the Japanese strike from the 1960s, ”recalls Germany.

Germany compares the selection of music for the program to a secret police job, aided by the best friends of all the editors: books, databases, and research.

“I myself have been digging for flat versions of the program lately, for example Bésame Muchosta. He has been looking for recordings of Chilean singers from the 1940s to the 1960s, ”says Saksala.

Nymanin and in addition to Germany, the program is now compiled by music journalists Pasi Hiihtola, Pekka Laine and Kalevi Pollari. Each shipment can hold approximately 13 to 16 copies, and each supplier has their own standard morning.

Pekka Laine

A single song can be on the show for a couple of years, and there is always a reflection on whether that song fits To the boulevard of memories or not, Germany says.

“I recently played in the program Tori Amoksen Winterin, but five years ago I wouldn’t have played it on the show. Tori Amos is the singer and songwriter of my generation. The composition is great and the song has big strings in the background, ”explains Saksala.

Programs compiled by Germany will be heard on Tuesdays.

“Usually when I build a broadcast, I think about that particular Tuesday morning. Are significant events known or does anyone have a birthday? I’m a pretty puritan, so I don’t want to play summer songs in the winter unless the song has a memory or wishes. I want to combine songs with time, because radio is the most up-to-date tool we have. ”

Boulevard of Memories popularity may have been influenced by a subtle factor that few come to think of but that characterizes the program. Exceptionally, Yle Radio 1’s announcers and not the special editors who chose the music will play in the program. “For cost reasons,” says Kaj Färm.

Advertisers have traditionally represented Yle’s “official seriousness” as well as the country’s most caring pronunciation, but On the boulevard of memories the profession has even begun to detach and shape the morning program script to fit its own mouth.

Jari Aula

“If the announcer is Jari Aula, I have selected certain songs for him to play. He speaks Polish, Czech and Russian, among other things, and he can tell listeners on the flight what the song is about. I always hope it’s not a song for the big boys, and even if it was, Jari wouldn’t tell the audience, ”Jake Nyman says.

In the big one in the role of programming is Yle’s recordings, from which journalists can extract music. At the same time, important archival work is being done, for example, when popular sound discs, or clay discs, are being digitized at the beginning of the 20th century.

What is it like then Boulevard of Memories a typical song?

If the Wind asks Germany, so many Boulevard of Memories the song is played with the right instruments in the right orchestra with the right conductor who has also arranged the song. “And the best possible one has been applied for as a singer,” Saksala adds.

That is, in the good old-fashioned way, except that Germany uses another phrase: “The music of artisans.”

“Even computers can make good music, but it’s not Boulevard of Memories music, ”says Saksala.

At least not yet.

Listening pit to be born On the boulevard of memories There are a huge number of regular listeners, and some of the opera singers have become fans of the opera Karita Mattila, City Councilor Pekka Sauri as well as suppliers Tuomas Enbuske and Jarno Liski.

Corresponding producer of Yle Radio 1 Anna Simojoki thinks something has been done right if the program speaks from year to year.

Simojoki says he thinks the program’s popularity is concentrated in feedback from a 55-year-old woman. He said he would make tea every morning and make it play on the radio Boulevard of Memories.

“The woman wrote that the program gives her an hour every morning when everything in the world is ok,” Simojoki says.

Boulevard of Memories, boulevard of consolation.

Festive broadcast of the Boulevard of Memories with the same songs as in the first broadcast in 2011, Yle Radio 1 Mon 10.1. at 9.05 and Yle Areena. Boulevard of Memories concert Thu 10.2. At the Savoy Theater in Helsinki, performed by the UMO Helsinki Jazz Orchestra and vocal soloists Aili Ikonen and Kyösti Mäkimattila. The tone of the Boulevard of Memories is a free phone wish concert, Yle Radio 1 Sat 12.2. at 19.02.