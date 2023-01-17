Radio | Yle made allegations about Rafael Donner’s child in the podcast – Donner accused lies, and the episode was changed afterwards

According to Johanna Törn-Mangs, editor-in-chief of Yle’s Swedish-language content, external pressure has not affected the corrections made to the episode of the Sällskapet podcast.

Mightily belonging to Swedish-language content Sällskapet podcast has emerged in the middle of a small media frenzy in recent days. Parts have been removed from the program after the author Raphael Donner comment on the content of the episode strictly in public. Be the first to report on it Huvudstadsbladet.

Looking at culture from a social perspective Friends-podcast discusses Yle’s new reality television series in its latest episode I long for the land. The show follows the writer Rafael Donner and his spouse Ninni Donner’s house construction project.

Friendsin an episode of the podcast Jörn Donners sons husrenovering blev tv-serie – nepo babies i Svenskafinland (freely translated into Finnish: Jörn Donner’s son’s house renovation became a TV series – babies in Finland’s Swedish-speaking population) host Kia Svaetich as well as commentators Petra Laiti and Biffen Ahonen discuss, among other things, the Donner series and nepotism.

Rafael Donner commented on Yle’s podcast with strict words.

A period the original version is no longer listenable. According to HBL in the original version of the episode, Svaetich says, among other things, that the Donners’ six-week-old child is a so-called “fake baby”.

He also says that the Donners have financed their house project from Rafael Donner’s father From Jörn Donner with the inheritance he received.

In the new word “fake baby” refers to nepotism, i.e. favoring relatives. In Finnish, nepovauva can refer, for example, to the descendants of directors or actors who have been successful in Hollywood, who have also been successful in Hollywood.

Donner responded to the program’s claims in public in his Facebook update on Friday, January 13.

According to him, incorrect information is presented in the podcast episode. In his update, Donner writes, for example, that he and his wife have taken out a loan for a house project.

In addition, according to Donner, the episode presents inappropriate claims about the family’s daughter. The update has collected more than 500 likes and almost 90 comments in the service.

“Unfortunately, recently lies – or untruths, the dear child has many names – have been flowing, and since my six-week-old daughter and my wife have now been dragged in and smeared, I feel that for once I must pick up a pen in my beautiful hand and defend us.” Donner writes in his update.

“We built the house ourselves to save money, which in their eyes seems like a privilege we should be ashamed of.

Donner’s after the update, Yle has changed the content of the podcast. Parts of the episode’s conversation have been completely removed.

Yle itself announces that it has made “corrections to the content of the episode, the title and the text about the episode”.

Editor-in-chief of Yle’s Swedish content Johanna Törn-Mangsin according to the content of the episode has been corrected in accordance with Yle’s ethical guidelines and the journalist’s guidelines. According to him, the pressure from outside has not affected the correction of the content of the episode.

“It’s about the normal practices we follow if an outsider makes a comment about the content published by our editorial office. It is not uncommon for content to be corrected afterwards. The only difference here is that the case has gained significant publicity.”

Sällskapet podcast according to the correction published in Yle Areena, the section that talks about underage children has been removed from the episode. In addition, according to the correction, some comments about Donner’s wife have been removed from the episode and the title of the episode has been changed.

An addition has been made to the text describing the content of the episode, according to which both Donner and his wife went to work during the house project.

According to Törn-Mangs, the main reason for the changes was the content concerning minor children.

“We are particularly careful with content concerning minor children and take into account the child’s right to privacy.”

Törn-Mangs says he will stand Sällskapet-behind the content of the podcast and considers the themes covered in the episode to be an important opening for discussion on a sensitive topic.