Radio | Yle ends Yle Puhe

The channel will stop operating next year.

Over to end Yle Puhe radio channel.

Yle’s supervisory board decided on the matter at its meeting on Tuesday. The radio channel will go silent by spring 2024, Yle informs.

“The reason behind the decision is a change in media usage. More and more media is consumed online instead of traditional radio and TV channels,” Yle writes in its announcement.

Yle Puhe is the smallest of Yle’s Finnish-language national radio channels. According to Yle, its weekly reach is only a few percent.

“In accordance with Yle’s strategy, we evaluate the number of channels and services regularly,” says the chairman of Yle’s supervisory board, a member of parliament Arto Satonen (kok) in the bulletin.

To the press release according to Yle Puhe, the contents of Yle Puhe can still be found on Yle Areena and other radio channels. According to Yle, more detailed plans will be prepared later.

CEO of Yle Merja Ylä-Anttila talks about “uncertain times” in the announcement.

“Uncertain times and cost pressures require us to make clearer choices. The investment in maintenance security tasks, the tightening economic situation and inflation affect Yle’s finances. Making distribution costs more efficient in the current situation is a responsible use of tax money,” says Ylä-Anttila in the press release.

