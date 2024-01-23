Radio Veronica has managed to attract DJs Gerard Ekdom, Frank van 't Hof and Wouter van der Goes. The channel announced this on Tuesday on his website. Ekdom switches from Radio 10 after five and a half years and gets its own morning show. Van 't Hof and Van der Goes come from Radio 2 and will produce a new afternoon show in the summer from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. In a statement, channel manager Robbert-Jan van de Velde speaks of “dream programming as we have wanted for a long time.”

It has not yet been announced exactly when the three radio makers will start at Veronica. Press agency ANP writes that Talpa, which includes Radio 10, says that Ekdom can be heard on Radio 10 at least until July 21. Van 't Hof writes on Instagram that his afternoon show will start in the summer.

Veronica has also confirmed that DJ Rob Stenders will remain with Radio Veronica for the time being. At the end of last year, various media wrote that Stenders, who was also channel manager at Veronica at the time, was back in the picture at Radio 2.

Working for 'the underdog'

Just as Veronica is pleased with the radio transfers, the DJs also express their happiness about it. A childhood dream is coming true for Ekdom, he writes on Instagram. “Radio Veronica is a bit of an underdog at the moment, but I am sure that together with the listener we can turn it into an old-fashioned cool brand again.” Van 't Hof mentions Veronica on his Instagram page “magical” and his story “the continuation of a boys' book”.

Radio Veronica is “the underdog” because the station is not doing well. In the second week of January, Veronica achieved only 1.6 percent market share. Radio 10 and Radio 2 are actually flourishing.

The owner of Radio Veronica, publisher Mediahuis, will know that the success of radio stations largely depends on the people behind the microphone at the most important time slots. For example, the once flourishing radio station 3FM ended up in a downward spiral after the departure of figureheads such as Ekdom, Paul Rabbering and the duo Coen (Swijnenberg) and Sander (Lantinga) to competitors.

