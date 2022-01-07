Radio | There is one person in the world to whom even the biggest stars open up about their most private things – How Howard Stern turned from a shocker into a praised interviewer

Howard Stern is known to be the best-earning radio star in the world. At the same time, he is one of the most skillful interviewers in the world, making a celebrity one after another open up about painful things.

Ällö, a New Yorker who tells lewd penis, lesbian and porn stories and is as curious as possible about his interviewees shock jockey.

Thus Howard Stern remained in the headlines in the 1980s and 1990s. He escaped the interviewees and ran a total of more than $ 2 million in fines from the communications agency for his obscenity. Record in the United States.

With these skills, Stern became probably the most famous radio in the worldperson. Reputation rushed all the way to Finland.

Example Stern ‘s roughness can be found, for example, in Helsingin Sanomat in December 1997.

HS began his talk of a quarrel between the United States and Canada with the knowledge that the “long-haired snout”, or Stern’s show, can now be listened to in Canada as well.

“Countries can be judged by the kind of citizens they produce. Canada has donated a few hockey players to the world, whores and (Star Trek for TV series) William Shatner, ”Stern told his new Canadian audience, according to HS.

“If you keep in mind that ‘well, it’s nothing, Canada is just an extension of the United States,’ then I totally agree.”

HS also said that a little later, Stern mocked the French in Canada and asked his female listener how big his breasts are.

“The listeners were shocked, and the radio watchdog recommended that Stern’s broadcasts be suspended. In Canada, so-called political correctness has been extended, if possible, even further than in the United States, and it is not appropriate to call Canadian women on the radio ‘obese cattle’ and ‘lesbians’. ” Tomi Ervamaa wrote.

In this way, New York’s radio rattlesnake had made it into the list of Canadian and U.S. divisions: milk sales, salmon predation, steel imports, border control, Howard Stern.

Any more for a long time, Stern has not been able to be identified as the same. Stern still stays in the headlines, but for different reasons: he has grown into an unparalleled interviewer, a master of a long radio interview with whom the world’s biggest stars are almost queuing up to talk, and who usually makes the same stars open up about painful things as well.

Howard Stern published a book based on his interviews over the years in 2019 and was interviewed by various media himself. Pictured in front of the Stern Jimmy Kimmel Live show in Los Angeles in October 2019.

In mid-December around the world was reported pop star Billie Eilishin from a severe coronavirus-induced severe disease in late summer 2021. At the same time was reported, how Eilish said he was exposed to violent porn as a child.

Eilish is one of the most popular singers today, but the illness of covid-19 had not ended in public before this. However, on Stern’s radio show, he talked about it.

After Eilish, the show became a guest Ben Affleck, and after him Neil Young.

Past recent guests: Kate Beckinsale, Dave Grohl, Billy Joel, Jimmy Kimmel, Steve Martin & Martin Short, Paul McCartney, Metallica & Miley Cyrus & Elton John, Emily Ratajkowski, Ed Sheeran and Kristen Stewart.

Often, not always, but often the stars reveal to Stern very intimate and painful things that television talk show presenters or newspaper editors, for example, have never gotten away from.

For example, in 2014, Stern interviewed the actor Bill Murray. Towards the end of the interview, Stern asked Murray “do you have anything you question in your own life, like why I haven’t found that great love of my life?”

Even before that, the interview had been a serious, even sad, review of the opportunities wasted in life. Stern allowed a moment of silence, waiting for Murray’s response, which finally came:

“Well, yeah I think that, I really think that … hmm, you know. I’m not sure what I do … what I’m really doing here. ”

The interview turned into existentialism. A little later, Stern’s longtime assistant presenter Robin Quivers asked why Murray didn’t feel he could find out for himself.

“It prevents us from looking at ourselves and seeing ourselves that we are pretty ugly if we look really, really closely,” Murray replied.

Why is this how it is?

Well, at least in Stern’s program, there’s time to talk. The show lasts over an hour. In most cases, Stern also manages to create a warm atmosphere in the studio, a place where you can say more than just pre-thought points. This is also due to the length of the show, almost everyone is forced to do so.

But the atmosphere and length alone are not enough for anything. Stern, at 68, has about 45 years of experience in face-to-face interviews. During that time, Stern has become a comedian, for example Conan O’Brien thinks the best interviewer in the world. O’Brien himself is a good interviewer, but in his own podcast, elevates Stern to the best ever.

Part of Stern’s interview technique is that very often he claims something to be true that he himself probably knows is a little wrong, but lets the interviewee correct it in his own words. This often results in a story worth hearing.

In addition, decades of live broadcasts have given Stern the ability to read the situation so that there are almost never any quiet moments in the interviews. Or if they are, they are carefully considered, not damaging.

Stern talked about interviewing skills at The New York Times Magazine, for example in an interview in 2019. A radio interview is a whole different matter than making a podcast, Stern recalled, saying he would like to strangle people who say they’re doing a radio show when they’re actually doing a podcast.

A live radio broadcast, in which interest must be maintained and not edited afterwards, separates the grains from the chaff.

“[Podcasteissa] people just talk and talk and nothing interesting happens. To have a good interview, you need to bring a certain kind of knowledge, intellect and empathy to it. Background research alone is not enough, an understanding is also needed of what keeps people interested, when they need to be interrupted, when they need to be helped. It is a whole, and we must strive for the whole. … Conversation is a skill, and we have lost it. ”

Development has really happened. On the other hand, old interviews already show signs that Stern has the skills of a great interviewer: if a celebrity’s PR person had refused to ask about certain things, Stern was the first to ask exactly about those forbidden things.

With these abilities, Stern rose to popularity: in the peak years of the 1990s, as many as one in three commuters in New York listened to Stern’s show on their car radio. There is a biographical comedy from this time Private Parts, which was also seen in Finland as Intimate parts of Howard Stern.

Howard Stern and Robin Quivers in 2005. Stern has dressed as a Fartman superhero, a character he used on his show occasionally since the 1980s.

Other still like Stern’s intoxicating rudeness of the 1980s and 1990s, but for many, also based on interviews, they are a history to which there is no desire to return.

Stern himself has not even wanted to hear his broadcast again on September 11, 2001. Stern ran his show just like any other weekday morning when the terrorist attacks took place. It has since been considered a valuable documentary since that day because Stern and his assistant presenter reacted so genuinely to the events.

Nonsense Pamela Andersonin the sexiness ended there, and people all over town started playing Stern’s show. Stern took the calls spontaneously and without much planning.

At the same time, he was angry, as surely a large portion of New Yorkers. He let his anger be heard, without any sort of herding. The show became a collective campfire in the midst of an acute crisis, quite different from the spectacle-like destruction catalogs of all the major TV channels.

Howard Stern switched to satellite radio for Sirius XM in 2006.

In In 2006, Stern switched to satellite radio, Sirius XM, for a whopping $ 100 million a year for five years. In 2020, he got Forbes magazine says Stern employs around € 90 million a year, making Stern the best paid radio professional in the world.

With a subscription-based Sirius XM, no communications authority dictates anything, there you can say exactly what you want.

And behold, Stern began to change. In 2019, he reportedly agreed to appear for the first time in a podcast, Conan O’Brien’s podcast. There, Stern said of the change to the satellite:

“In the past, I was the guy who said,‘ Oh, nudity is bad? Smell the shit on Satan’s hypocrites! Oh sexuality is evil? Smell the fuck! I’ll do whatever I want. ‘ I was like a child in a tantrum. But we choose where we are. To come to satellite radio, where you can do anything, and do that, it would be just horse shit, nonsense, who would care? ”

On FM radio, however, Stern was up against something, and the authorities fined him.

“I was a bad boy on the radio. Religious groups sent out newsletters asking for money to get Howard Stern off the radio waves. Certain then I went to the radio myself and asked to send the money directly to me and promised that if you send me enough money I would leave. It was an antenna radio and it was then. I’m on satellite radio, I can get strippers here to run naked every day. ”

But why would Stern do that? It breaks no boundaries. Instead of a real conversation with someone, it’s rare, increasingly rare. It can break boundaries.

Indeed changed Stern has been a goldmine for Sirius. When Stern announced the move to satellite radio in 2004, Sirius had about 600,000 subscribers. Last year, Sirius had about 35 million subscribers. Stern is the overwhelming star of the channel.

Not everyone likes the current Stern. Based on the interviews, Stern tries to ignore it, but doesn’t quite succeed: If only everyone could love me, Stern says he still thinks even though he knows it’s impossible.

On the other hand, the average age of his listeners, in his own words, has been 37 years in recent years. In the late 1990s, it was exactly the same: 37 years.

He has changed over time, and so time has followed him.