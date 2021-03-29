Radio | The needy of a happy country – Asta Leppä shows in her new series what Finnish poverty is like

“My interviewees have a terrible need to open up. Many people hope that they will be able to make a difference, ”says Asta Leppä.

Asta Leppä experienced a separation when her children were one and three years old. Shortly thereafter, the children’s father died.

It’s been fifteen years, and so far the family has gone with a couple of tons of monthly income. Yet Alder does not call himself poor but low-income.

“Only work as a journalist I have met really poor people,” he emphasizes. The latest fruit of its work is the radio series Asta Leppä and poor Finland.

The limit of total poverty, according to the reporter, lies in the fact that one cannot prepare for anything but live day by day hand to mouth.

“In a situation like this, the breakdown of a washing machine can derail life.”

Finn well-being is at the top of the world by many measures. However, there is a growing minority living here who are having difficulty meeting even their basic needs.

Asta Leppä and poor Finland peeks concretely into homes despite the corona. The series meets, among others, the over-indebted, the long-term unemployed and the single parent. There are interviewees for whom, for example, illness, retirement, or widowhood has caused a surprising drop in living standards.

The interviews are conversational – the reporter puts himself in the league. “My own experiences help me find the right questions,” Leppä reflects.

Although Leppä has experienced scarcity not only in single parenthood but also in his childhood due to the separation of his parents, work has also taught him new things about poverty. “For example, an interview with the long-term unemployed opened my eyes to this Kafka-like system,” he says.

Series interviewees have been drawn, for example, from social media and through associations and diaconia. The biggest job was to find people who speak without fear of stigma.

But when they were found, speech began to come. “My interviewees have a terrible need to open up. Many hope to be able to make a difference. ”

The episodes of the series are divided into three parts. At the beginning is Lepa’s long monologue, which is spiced with self-irony. It is followed by the story of a poor man. Finally, an Expert Interview will be heard, which will shed light on what kind of phenomenon is at the scale of society as a whole and how the problems could be remedied.

New the episodes will appear in the Arena on Thursdays, when they will also be heard in Yle Puhe. In the second part, which will be published this week, a single parent will speak who does two jobs, but still earns a minimum of 850 euros a month.

Single parenthood is a big risk of poverty: one in four single-parent families live in poverty. In this family, the situation has taught the child independence and coping.

Something good is also found in fate: mother and son are close to each other. “Parents of wealthy families may be at work all the time.”

Asta Leppä and poor Finland, Yle Areena and Yle Puhe on Thursdays.