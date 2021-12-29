Radio | The music of the advertising channels is tested by audience surveys – The editor participated in the music test of the Aito Iskelmä channel and found only three favorite songs

“People over the age of 60 are not among the target groups of our channels, because advertisers are not interested in them,” says Jussi Mäntysaari, the music manager of Nelonen Media’s radios.

First shouts Kurren You were left behind in the rain. There is a twenty-second piece of chorus. Then you should evaluate it. Klik: Neither good nor bad.

Next, the power of my headset Dean Martinin familiar voice: “Everybody loves somebody sometime …” Mercilessly across, and again asked for an estimate. Click.

Beater is a familiar classic, but I don’t recognize the performer. Click. Hector. Click. Ressu Redfordin If you are still free. Click.

Commercial radios regularly test the music they play in the audience. I have had the opportunity to take part in the music test of the Aito Iskelmä channel owned by Nelonen Media. Of course, my answers do not affect the outcome, but it is a journalistic experiment.

Actually, the test participant is a random person recruited by a research company who does not know at this stage which radio channel it is. About 500 people took part in the genuine Iskelm test at the end of the year. The results will affect the music playing on the channel for six months.

In addition to Nelonen, Bauer Media also tests the music of all its radio channels with similar tests. Together, they control nearly 90 percent of commercial radio listening.

Test is a relentless flood. The third woman band can perform exactly two verses: I would lie if I claimed / hated beauty. Click. Anna Eriksson don’t get it any longer: It didn’t go that way / we were deceived. Click.

The answer options are: 1. favorite, 2. I like the song, 3. I’m tired of the song, 4. neither good nor bad or 5. I’ve never liked it. Interestingly, if I click on “I don’t know the song,” I don’t get to judge the song at all.

“Audience want to hear familiar music, ”Nelonen Media’s radio manager Jussi Mäntysaari justifies. “We’re looking for emotional reactions: a familiar song evokes emotion.”

In addition to the favorite option, “I’ve never liked” is also a strong statement. If enough people choose this, the song won’t play, even if it’s a favorite of many.

But: “There can’t be just some pretty nice songs in the playing. Then the channel becomes a platter. Creating a playlist is a balancing act, ”says Mäntysaari.

Choruses flowing through my ears. The road show me to Amarillo… If you do not call… There is a woman behind everything… Angels fly to the sun’s dreams… That’s what always happens to us here… Click, click, click, click, click.

I find myself responding remarkably often to “neither good nor bad”. Potential handover songs have already been eliminated. The pre-selection has been made by Nelonen’s radio music team.

They have a lot of power over, for example, who a musician gets copyright revenue from a radio play. If a song doesn’t get to the test, it won’t get to play either, except for what’s new.

In the final the playlist searches for the maximum number of listeners and minutes of listening that are sold to advertisers as reaches. “People over the age of 60 are not in the target groups of our channels because advertisers are not interested in them,” says Mäntysaari.

Perhaps that is why, when asked about the listening habits of the radio in the preliminary questions of the test, the entire Finnish Broadcasting Corporation – including Finland’s most listened channel Radio – has been bundled into the category “other channels”.

Somewhere at the stage the hit pimple starts to turn into a numb porridge in my ears. Then it ends Erin to the song Old woman hunningo.

I’ve clicked through 110 song samples. It has taken about 40 minutes with its preliminary questions. In the actual test, you can continue listening in packages of the same size up to 600 songs.

Based on the test results, a catalog of 600–700 songs is compiled, of which 300–350 are active at a time.

I don’t think I belong to the target audience of Aito Iskelmä. I’ve only clicked three songs as favorites: Dave Lindholmin That’s all it is, Kasevan Streptease dancer and Juicen I guess I’ll be there.

Quite a few songs fit in, though. But could I listen to them for the next six months?

Helsingin Sanomat and Nelonen Media belong to the Sanoma Group.