A Wisconsin radio station said Thursday (11) that it edited an interview with US President Joe Biden to exclude two answers he gave, at the request of the politician’s re-election campaign.

The radio Civic Media released the full audio of the interview, which aired last week and was one of Biden’s first interactions with the press after the controversial debate with former President Donald Trump in June.

In answers that were left out of the audio that first aired, Biden said: “I have more black people in my administration than any other president, than all the presidents combined and in all the cabinet positions.”

In another cut section, the American president talks about Trump, referring to when the former president called for life imprisonment for five young men falsely accused of murder in New York.

“I don’t know if they asked for him to be hanged or not, but he, they said (…) convicted of murder,” he said.

The director of Civic MediaSage Weil, said in a statement that immediately after the interview was taped, members of the Biden campaign called the network and asked that both responses be removed before the interview aired.

“Given the gravity of the current political moment, the stakes of this election, and the importance of scrutiny of senior public officials, we believe it is important to share this information,” Weil wrote.

The host of the interview, Earl Ingram, previously revealed that Biden campaign officials gave him a list of five questions ahead of the interview, of which he answered four.

Another journalist, Andrea Lawful-Sanders, from a Pennsylvania station, resigned from her job after telling the television network CNN that the Biden campaign gave him a list of eight questions before he interviewed the president.

In response to Lawful-Sanders, Biden campaign spokeswoman Lauren Hitt said in a statement that it was “not uncommon” for interviewees to share their preferred topics.

Biden’s poor performance in the debate with Trump on June 27 has sparked a political crisis in Washington, with more and more Democratic Party lawmakers and supporters calling for the 81-year-old president to drop out of the race for re-election.