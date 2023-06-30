Home page World

From: Felicitas Breschendorf

BuzzFeed News Germany asks if songs by Lindemann and Rammstein are still playing. But the band no longer runs on all channels.

Should I still listen to his music or not? Many fans are probably asking this question after the allegations against Till Lindemann(or according to earlier controversial statements by the Rammstein singer). Radio stations are also faced with the question of whether they should still play Rammstein’s songs. We asked several major broadcasters how they handle it.

Berlin radio station deliberately decides not to play music by Rammstein

The radio station was surprised radio onethe to rbb heard in Berlin. The broadcaster “deliberately decided not to play Rammstein’s music in the current situation because this would not be possible without comment given the current debate,” says the spokesman BuzzFeed News Germany.

The broadcaster does not speak of solidarity with the alleged victims. In Germany the alleged victims of Lindemann networkto take action against him.

Rammstein on the radio – is that still clear? © IMAGO / Westend61/ Gonzales Photo/ Collage BuzzFeed News Germany

radioeins suspends podcast by keyboardist Flake

The Rammstein songs are in the daily program of radio one even before the allegations “usually hardly ever” occurred, emphasizes the spokesman. The keyboarder Flake from the band Rammstein even had his own podcast at the Berlin station, which appeared every month. The final episode was released on May 10th. Since then, “Flake. The key fucker podcast”.

At that time, the responsible editors justified the request of the Berlin newspaper their decision to suspend the podcast. When the allegations became loud, a pre-produced episode had already been planned. Playing it nevertheless seemed “inappropriate due to the debate surrounding Rammstein”. In addition, the keyboard player did not have time to record a new episode at short notice.

Bavarian radio station plays Rammstein despite the allegations

The radio station rock antenna on the other hand, music by Rammstein continues to play. The Bavarian broadcaster reported neutrally about the allegations, said the spokesman at the request of BuzzFeed News Germany. “The Rockstation fundamentally rejects all forms of violence and coercion, ‘victim blaming’ and prejudice. The situation is still unclear and the allegations weigh heavily.”

At the radio station The thing in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate, Rammstein’s music played “no role” even before the allegations were made. The same applies to all other broadcasters SWR-Editorial staff. The rock music style of the band therefore generally does not fit into the program. Similar statements were also made JamFM, MDR SPUTNIK, MDR JUMP, as well as N-Joy from the NDR on demand. The rock stations Radio Bob and StarFMas well as The new wave did not respond with a statement as of the publication of this text.

