The almost everywhere fired Johan Derksen (73) will most likely not disappear completely from the public stage. At the online radio station Arrow Bluesbox Radio, the much-maligned analyst can continue to present his radio show three times a week, owner Adrian Ossendrijver told this site. “We must continue to cherish people like Johan Derksen.”

