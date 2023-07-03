Nail-biting, radio stations Qmusic, 538 and Veronica are ready for the first radio auction in twenty years. Will they keep their permanent place on the FM or will a new bidder come alongside? The big bidding on the coveted FM frequencies starts on Tuesday, but can easily take a week or more.
Mark den Blanken, Hanneke van Houwelingen
