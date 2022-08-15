Radio Review | The radio series deals with the social dimensions of nudity, and even the journalist says right from the start that he will do the program naked

There are plenty of good discussions and observations in the series edited by Sanna Pirkkalainen.

Radio series

Supplier Sanna Pirkkalainen says that he is naked at the beginning of his program. That is, naked on the radio. Does it matter if no one sees?

It certainly is when the program deals with nudity. And on the radio, nudity does not manage to take attention away from the content itself – unlike what could happen on television or a video blog.

When Yle has been diligently making sex podcasts in recent years, there is probably a reason to twist the iron rod that this is not the case now. Of course, the relationship between nudity and eroticism comes up in the discussions of the series, but you shouldn’t expect anything erotic.

Let’s start with snow skiing. There isn’t an endless supply of content that’s present like this, but there are plenty of good conversations and observations.

The tense theme and its many social dimensions are approached without tension – perhaps because we are naked.

