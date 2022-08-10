Radio Review | The Long Farewell has everything that a hard-boiled detective story belongs to

Hannu Lauri’s dry charisma carries the audio adaptation of Raymond Chandler’s book.

by Raymond Chandler (1888–1959) the private detective Philip Marlowe is a classic character of the so-called hard-boiled detective story.

Radio theater’s listening adaptation of the Marlowe adventure A long farewell was completed in 1990, almost 40 years after the novel was published. Timo Kanervan dramatized and Pirjo Puukon directed by the series does not offer surprises, but foolproof entertainment.

The origin story is archetypal. There’s everything that belongs in this kind of thing: gangsters, cynical tyrants, femme fatales, a magazine millionaire and a drunken writer. Whiskey is flowing, guns are banging, cigarettes are burning.

The dramatization relies on long dialogues and the main character’s monologue. Its backbone is the one who plays the main role Hannu Laurin dry charisma.

Long farewell, Yle Areena, also Radio 1 on Saturdays