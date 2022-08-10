Thursday, August 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Radio Review | The Long Farewell has everything that a hard-boiled detective story belongs to

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 10, 2022
in World Europe
0

Hannu Lauri’s dry charisma carries the audio adaptation of Raymond Chandler’s book.

by Raymond Chandler (1888–1959) the private detective Philip Marlowe is a classic character of the so-called hard-boiled detective story.

Radio theater’s listening adaptation of the Marlowe adventure A long farewell was completed in 1990, almost 40 years after the novel was published. Timo Kanervan dramatized and Pirjo Puukon directed by the series does not offer surprises, but foolproof entertainment.

The origin story is archetypal. There’s everything that belongs in this kind of thing: gangsters, cynical tyrants, femme fatales, a magazine millionaire and a drunken writer. Whiskey is flowing, guns are banging, cigarettes are burning.

The dramatization relies on long dialogues and the main character’s monologue. Its backbone is the one who plays the main role Hannu Laurin dry charisma.

Long farewell, Yle Areena, also Radio 1 on Saturdays

#Radio #Review #Long #Farewell #hardboiled #detective #story #belongs

See also  Premier League: Chelsea and Liverpool take the points away
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Medicine | A sensor glued to the skin measures the body with ultrasound - the invention replaces large devices and promises sensor fashion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.