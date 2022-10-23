Radio Review | The historical series about the work of midwives is spiced up by wild true stories

The three-part series was edited by Anna-Liisa Haavikko.

Midwife probably Finland’s oldest profession for women. Training was already available for it in the 18th century. The prerequisites for admission to the study program were, among other things, writing skills and small hands.

Professor of History Kirsi Vainio-Korhonen says that the arrival of a midwife in the community is directly reflected in the population statistics, as the infant mortality rate decreased at the same time. Still, the attitude may have been for a long time that the Aka have survived births without help before.

The valuation of midwives has varied greatly. Sometimes the livelihood has been good, sometimes miserable. And all is not well even now: there are too few childbirth professionals.

Anna-Liisa Haavikon the three-part history series examines the history of midwifery in Finland up to these days. Development has not been black and white. For example, the transition from home births to hospitals improved the safety of childbirth, but weaned the children from their mothers and made the experience miserable.

The series has a strong audio start, and the archives have been delicious even later. Through them, an outspoken advocate for midwives also becomes one of the main characters Leena Valvanne (1920–2008).

The spice is anecdotes from serving alcohol in the delivery room to wild work trips where, for example, the midwives sank into the spring ice several times.

World anchors, Radio 1 at 12:10 and Yle Areena.