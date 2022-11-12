Radio Review | Once upon a time, the bitch series is incredible shit, despite its great actors

The opening scene of the entertainment series is sharp and titillating, but it drowns in farting and secretions.

Seela Sella is one of the most iconic Finnish actors today. He has been acting for over 60 years and has won numerous awards.

I don’t know Sella’s entire production, but if I had to choose the worst work in which he has acted in his extensive career, recent Reeta Ruotsalainen scripted listening series Once upon a time, bitch would be a very viable candidate.

Not Sella itself is not bad even now. He seems to defy the director Willja Autiokyröawhich somehow inexplicably made even good actors perform badly.

The roles include, for example Krista Kosonen, Minna Kivelä, Bunch of Poland, Fairy tale Silvo and Leena Uotila. Has there ever been such a mess in the history of Finnish drama with such big names?

Six-piece the entertainment listening series twists familiar children’s fairy tales into a knot. It takes a look at what happened to the fairy tale princesses after the fairy tale ended. And yes, even those fairy tales are told quite new in some places.

Reporter Birgitta Kettunen-Repolainen exclusively interviews Cinderella, Snow White, Princess Rose, The Little Mermaid, Cornrow and Beauty and the Beast Belle. In itself, the setting is tickling. Fairy tales echo Stone Age gender roles, which are now being dismantled.

The seven dwarfs are full-on sexists, Prince Uljas is revealed to be a rapist… Racism and environmental problems are also in the line of fire.

But awareness is drowned in farting and secretions. There is also plenty of intoxicants, the third pillar of cheap humor.

In fairy tales there is no sex. In return, fairy tale parodies have been stuffed full of it. There are perversions, loose relationships, homosexuality, birth control counseling for orcs, potency problems of the Big Bad Wolf…

Already in the second episode of the series, the listener gets a strong feeling that the creators themselves don’t believe what they’re saying. At some point, it has been realized that something went wrong, but the massive production has nevertheless been brought to the end.

In June I wondered HS in my column the collapse of radio drama production in recent years at Yelle. Now the situation looks even worse.

In the whole autumn season, two new long plays and one new series have been shown, which is exactly this one Once upon a time, bitch. In addition, Radioteatteri seems to be sprawling outside its plot by making content similar to documentary instead of drama in the series Faija’s fault lie and Prison art.

Yleisradio was founded in 1926, and listening has always been done there. The current production volume may be the lowest in the almost hundred-year history of Finnish radio drama. And when even that little bit can accommodate such bottom quotations, real concern arises for the future of the entire art form.

Fresh the subtitle of the listening series is “this fairy tale you didn’t want to hear”.

That’s an apt one-liner. I really didn’t want to.

